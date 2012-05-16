* Euro hits 4-month low vs dollar, 3-month low vs yen
* Greek uncertainty continues, euro could test 2012 low
* Dollar, yen firm as investors shun riskier assets
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 16 The euro fell to a four-month low
against the dollar on Wednesday and was poised for more losses
after Greece announced it would hold new elections, boosting the
risk the country could exit the euro.
The prospect of prolonged political instability and worries
about the knock-on effects of a Greek euro exit for struggling
economies like Spain and Italy caused investors to flee the euro
and seek the safety of the dollar and the yen.
The euro also hit a three-month low against the yen, while
the dollar rose to its highest in four months against a basket
of currencies.
"The uncertainty around the political situation in Greece
continues to undermine risk appetite, which is affecting a range
of currencies," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.
"There is uncertainty around the willingness of the euro
zone paymasters to keep a country in the euro if it doesn't like
fiscal austerity. It seems unlikely that Greece can back out of
austerity and stay in the euro."
The euro, which has lost more than 4 percent so far this
month, dropped to $1.2683 on EBS trading platform. This left it
on course to test the low hit in January of $1.2624, below which
would mark the euro's lowest level since August 2010.
It also fell to 101.904 yen before recovering to
trade just above $1.27 against the dollar and above 102 yen.
Traders cited buying by hedge funds and institutional investors,
but they said the broader trend for euro weakness remained
intact.
"Expecting a new Greek currency to fall, the Greek people
will start shifting funds to safer assets abroad. The Portuguese
and the Irish may also start to think they should do so as well.
This is going to create huge uncertainty," said a Japanese bank
trader in Tokyo.
Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a
caretaker government to lead the country into its second
election, likely in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch
negotiations to form a technocrat government.
Fears that Greece could leave the euro sent Spanish and
Italian government bond yields higher as investors worried that
this could set a precedent for other highly indebted countries,
while European shares fell more than 1 percent.
However, traders were wary of bouts of short-covering which
could send the euro temporarily higher as net shorts in the
currency are at three-month highs.
"The market is very short euro, the currency seems oversold
by any technical measure, and yet it keeps extending losses -
this means that we may quickly approach the $1.25-$1.26 area,"
said Koji Fukaya, director of global foreign exchange research
for Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
WANING APPETITE
With the appetite for risk dampened, investors kept piling
into assets deemed as safe, helping the dollar index rise
to 81.573, its highest since mid-January.
The greenback also performed well against the yen, rising to
a two-week high of 80.45, roughly one yen above the 2-1/2
month low of 79.428 yen hit last week.
Traders said the pair may extend its rise, citing stop-loss
bids around 80.45-50. The dollar also rose to a four-month high
against the Swiss franc of 0.9471 francs.
Risk aversion and worries about slowing global growth also
weighed on higher-yielding currencies like the Australian and
New Zealand dollars , which fell to five-month
lows against the U.S. dollar.