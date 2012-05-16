* Euro rallies off 4-month low vs dollar, 3-month low vs yen
* Greek uncertainty continues, euro could test 2012 low
NEW YORK, May 16 The euro recovered from a
four-month low against the dollar o n Wednesday on expectations
that Germany and France will act together to keep Greece in the
euro zone, though the single currency remained pressured with
investors not convinced Greece won't chart its own course.
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and the new French
President Francois Hollande had their first official meeting on
Tuesday and stressed that they both wanted Greece to remain in
the euro zone..
But it was only as the New York session got underway that
investors focused on the positive in Europe. A report showing
U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in April, offering
signs of a nascent housing recovery, added to appetite for risk.
Earlier in the global session the single currency fell to a
four-month low against the dollar with investors expecting
further losses on the prospect of prolonged political
instability in Greece and a possible exit from the euro.
Analysts emphasised that the euro was still mired with the
same problems that have dragged it lower in recent months.
"The fundamentals look the same and we have the same
commentary," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at
Forex.com. "European officials want Greece to remain in the euro
zone and will provide suppoer but Greek officials are saying a
lot of different things and it is not a surprise they will have
(new) elections."
The euro dropped as low as $1.2679, according to
Reuters data, which left it on track to test the January low of
$1.2623, below which would mark the euro's lowest level since
August 2010.
However, it recovered to last trade at $1.2745, up 0.1
percent, after touching a session high of $1.2759 in trading
after the release of the U.S. housing data.
The euro also hit a three-month low versus the yen before
recovering to trade 0.4 percent higher at 102.52 yen.
Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a
caretaker government to lead the country into its second
election, likely in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch
negotiations to form a technocrat government.
"There is uncertainty around the willingness of the euro
zone paymasters to keep a country in the euro if it doesn't like
fiscal austerity," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS
in London. "It seems unlikely that Greece can back out of
austerity and stay in the euro."
Investors also remain concerned about the knock-on effects
of a Greek euro exit for economies like Spain and Italy. That
has helped bolster the perceived safety of the dollar and the
yen in recent months.
The dollar rose to a two-week high against the yen of 80.55
yen, more than a yen above the 2-1/2 month low touched
last week. It last traded at 80.45 yen, up 0.3 percent.
The dollar earlier touched a four-month high against the
Swiss franc of 0.9471 francs though it was last trading
down 0.1 percent at 0.9421 francs.STERLING FALLS
Sterling underperformed after the Bank of England issued a
weaker growth outlook in its quarterly inflation report while
governor Mervyn King warned the turmoil in the euro zone posed a
risk to the UK economy.
This helped the euro recover from a 3-1/2 year low
against the UK pound, which also fell to a four-week low versus
the dollar.
Risk aversion and worries about slowing global growth
weighed on higher-yielding currencies like the Australian and
New Zealand dollars , which fell to five-month lows
against the U.S. dollar.