* Euro falls as little progress expected at EU summit
* Yen falls as Fitch downgrades Japan ratings
* Germany says euro bonds do not offer solution
* But traders still wary of short squeeze potential in euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 22 The euro fell on Tuesday as
scepticism grew that an informal meeting of European leaders
would yield much progress in tackling the debt crisis, with
worries about Greek politics and Spanish banking problems
expected to keep the currency weak.
While there have been hopes in some quarters that measures
to boost growth may be agreed at Wednesday's summit, investors
were not confident of a breakthrough given apparent differences
in opinion between Germany and France.
French President Francois Hollande is expected to push for a
joint euro zone bond, a measure backed by Italy, Spain and the
European Commission.
However Germany, Europe's largest economy and paymaster, has
so far opposed the move and continues to champion austerity
measures. A German official said on Tuesday euro bonds did not
offer a solution to the region's problems.
"Very little is likely to come out of this summit ... The
pressure remains on the downside in euro/dollar and any rebounds
will be sold into in this environment," said Ian Stannard, head
of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"We have very little progress on the policy front which will
leave the euro exposed."
The euro was down 0.5 percent against the dollar at
$1.2752, though it held above last week's four-month low of
$1.2642.
However, with speculators' short euro positions at a record
high, traders were wary of any development that could trigger a
squeeze higher.
"I doubt any news out of the meeting tomorrow will be able
to create a positive environment, but people booked some profit
at the end of last week and may be waiting for better levels to
sell the euro," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
Concerns also remained that Greece could leave the euro
after elections next month and about Spain's troubled banking
sector. The Institute of International Finance said Spanish
banks could need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses.
YEN FALLS ON FITCH MOVE
The yen lost ground against the dollar after Fitch rating
agency cut Japan's long-term ratings to A+, citing Japan's high
and rising public debt ratios and a "leisurely" fiscal
consolidation plan.
The dollar was up 0.55 percent against the yen at 79.76 yen
.
However, analysts expected falls to be limited as investors
seek safety given the risks the euro zone debt crisis poses to
the global economy.
"The initial market reaction has been to weaken the yen but
I don't think that is sustainable. It is likely that the yen
will remain strong," Morgan Stanley's Stannard said.
The OECD said on Tuesday the United States and Japan were
leading a fragile economic recovery among developed countries
but that this could be blown off course if the euro zone fails
to contain its debt crisis.
The Bank of Japan begins a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday, with most market players expecting the BOJ to keep
policy on hold after easing last month.
Some speculation in the market that the BOJ may opt for more
easing could also boost the yen if it keeps policy unchanged.
That could push the dollar below 79 yen, setting it on
course to test the important support level of its 200-day moving
average, around 78.53 yen.