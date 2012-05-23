* Euro hits 21-month low vs dollar before EU summit
* Dollar index hits highest since Sept 2010
* But potential for short-covering rebound in euro
LONDON, May 23 The euro hit a 21-month low
against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of an EU meeting later,
with investors doubtful that leaders would come up with measures
to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
An informal EU summit is expected to discuss growth-boosting
measures but was not expected to produce any plan that would
restore optimism among investors, especially given Germany
remains strongly opposed to joint euro bonds.
The euro fell to $1.2615, dropping below the 2012 low
of $1.2624 set in January to mark its lowest since August 2010.
Fears that Greece may have to leave the euro grew after Dow
Jones earlier quoted former prime minister Lucas Papademos as
saying Greece had no choice but to stick with a painful
austerity programme or face a damaging exit from the euro zone.
However, the euro's losses may be limited for now, with
traders wary of the possibility of a short covering rebound
given extensive net short positions in the euro.
"The risk for the euro is on the downside short-term, but I
do think there's a potential for a short-covering rally back
towards $1.30," said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist at
SEB in Stockholm.
"The market clearly has the view that euro/dollar is going
down, but I would not chase the euro lower from here because of
the positioning and the risks that you get headlines that the
market interprets as the ability for the Europeans to roll this
forward a bit more."
SEB forecasts the euro to trade at $1.26 in the second and
third quarters. Hammer said he expected the single currency to
be "weak" but "rangebound between $1.23/$1.24 and $1.30."
"There may be some very minor support at the August 2010 low
(of $1.2588) but generally ... most market players (are)
targeting $1.25," said Andrew Robinson, FX analyst for Saxo
Capital Markets in Singapore.
As well as concerns about political uncertainty in Greece,
investors remain worried about the potential for contagion and
troubles in the Spanish banking sector.
This has boosted demand for perceived safe-haven currencies,
with the dollar and the yen the key beneficiaries.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of major currencies, rose to 81.913, its
highest level in 20 months.
BOJ STANDS PAT
The dollar, however, dropped against the yen after the Bank
of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged.
While the decision was in line with the expectations of most
market players, a small number of participants had been
speculating the central bank could follow up with new easing
steps after its monetary easing in April.
The dollar was down 0.7 percent versus the yen to
79.39 yen, with the Japanese currency recovering from
falls on Tuesday after Fitch downgraded Japan's sovereign credit
rating.
It showed little reaction as BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa
said on Wednesday that there was absolutely no change to the
central bank's stance of continuing to pursue powerful monetary
easing to beat deflation.
The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for global
growth, was hit hard and dropped to a six-month low of $0.9729
.