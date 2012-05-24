* Euro falls after German manufacturing PMI, Ifo surveys
* Concerns of potential Greek exit add to bearish outlook
* Break below $1.25 could see move towards 2010 low
By Nia Williams
LONDON, May 24 The euro hit a near two-year low
against the dollar on Thursday after dire German economic data
suggested no country in the region was immune from crisis,
spooking investors already weighing the risk of Greece leaving
the euro zone.
The weaker-than-expected Ifo business climate index and
manufacturing PMI data for May suggested the growth in Europe's
largest economy that has so far helped the currency bloc dodge
recession may be starting to slow.
The euro dropped sharply to $1.2515, its lowest level
since July 2010. Traders reported an options barrier at $1.25
that could check losses, with a break below that level opening
the door to a test of the 2010 low of $1.1880, hit in the weeks
after Greece's first bailout.
Sentiment was already cautious after an EU leaders summit on
Wednesday failed to shed new light on how officials may tackle
the euro zone debt crisis.
"After the (EU) summit without any results we have still got
a lot of uncertainty in Greece. The last thing we need in this
situation is the German economy getting into trouble," said Lutz
Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"There are a lot of short positions so there is always a
possibility of a retracement in the euro but that does not
change the overall (weaker) trend."
Investors have stepped up their selling of the euro in
recent days as concerns Greece would quit the euro zone
escalated.
Three officials told Reuters on Wednesday that members of
the currency bloc have been told to prepare contingency plans in
case Greece quits the euro, an eventuality that the German
central bank said would be testing, but
"manageable".
"With a Greek exit once again being discussed, the pressure
on the euro should continue especially with the lack of clarity
on any of the pressing issues," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in
a client note.
"Euro weakness is likely to be amplified against the dollar
and the yen as the market seeks refuge (in the safe-haven pair)
as negative risk sentiment persists."
European Central Bank data showed 35.4 billion euros of net
direct portfolio investment flowed out of the euro zone in
March, suggesting investors are starting to shun euro zone
assets.
BROAD DOLLAR STRENGTH
The poor German economic data hit perceived riskier
currencies across the board as investors piled into the safe
haven dollar.
The dollar index climbed to a fresh 20-month high of
82.362, while the greenback also rose to a 15-month high versus
the Swiss franc of 0.9595 francs on trading platform EBS.
Against the yen the greenback was steady at 79.37 yen
, showing limited reaction after Bank of Japan governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank was resolved to maintain
its ultra-loose monetary policy but would not ease solely to
weaken the yen.
Data showing that China's factories faltered in May had
limited impact on major currencies, as market players had been
expecting a weak reading.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to $0.9726,
staying above a six-month low of $0.9690 hit on Wednesday.