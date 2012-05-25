* Euro gets a respite, still on track for weekly loss
* Traders cite option barriers at $1.2500, stops at $1.2480
* Uncertainty in Greece keeps sentiment bearish
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 25 The euro inched up from two-year
lows against the dollar on Friday as bearish investors took a
breather from a sharp sell-off this week, but worries about a
possible Greek exit from the euro zone and the risk of contagion
could make gains fleeting.
The euro traded 0.4 percent higher on the day at $1.2581
, pulling away from $1.25155, the lowest level since July
2010 that was hit the day before. Traders cited a reported
option barrier at $1.2500 that could check losses with offers
around $1.2600 and stop-loss orders above $1.2620.
Despite the bounce, the common currency has lost more than 5
percent against the dollar so far this month and is on track for
its fourth straight week of losses, raising the possibility of a
test of the 2010 low of $1.1875.
Macro funds and institutional investors have ramped up euro
selling after an inconclusive election in Greece left the
country at risk of bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro
zone. Greeks vote again on June 17, with polls showing a close
race between parties supporting and opposing terms of the
country's international bailout, keeping markets on tenterhooks.
"The euro is a bit higher today, but I will be surprised if
it takes stops above $1.2620. The medium-term prospects are not
good," said Geoff Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura.
"We think if Greece does not exit the euro zone, the euro
will see a gradual decline to $1.23 in coming months. But if it
does, then we see the euro falling to $1.20 by the end of the
second quarter and $1.15 by the end the third."
Investors are also concerned about the health of the Spanish
banking sector, chances of a deep and damaging slowdown in the
euro area and the lack of any aggressive policy measures to
address the escalating debt crisis.
Spanish lender Bankia, which was part nationalised
this month, was set to ask the government for a bailout of more
than 15 billion (US$19 billion) on Friday.
Many strategists expected euro selling to resume next week,
although heavy short positioning would slow the momentum.
"We have got a standoff where the market is short and the
news is bad and so we have tended to go down in stages," said
Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"Although it's almost impossible to imagine a set of
circumstances where we get good news. The pullbacks in this move
down since the break of $1.30 have got really tiny."
DARKENING PICTURE
Investor skittishness was well-reflected in the options
market, where euro/dollar one-month implied volatility spiked to
13.13 percent, its highest in more than four months.
With the euro on the backfoot the dollar has been the chief
beneficiary, with its index against a basket of major currencies
edging up to 82.411, the highest since September 2010.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 79.51 yen,
supported by Tokyo importers and investors squaring positions
ahead of a long weekend in the United States. Sell offers around
80.00 yen were poised to cap any further gains, traders said.
The euro was flat against the Swiss franc at 1.2015 francs,
having jumped to 1.20769 francs on Thursday, its
highest since mid-March on market talk the Swiss government is
going to impose a tax on deposits and chatter that the Swiss
central bank initiated a short squeeze in the pair.
Traders said the Swiss National Bank has been buying euros
in the past few weeks to protect the floor at $1.20 francs,
although some investors were still piling on bets through the
options market that the peg will be breached in coming days if
the euro zone crisis escalates.