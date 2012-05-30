* Spanish banking problems keeps investors edgy
* Focus on rising Spanish debt yields and risk of bailout
* Dollar index on cusp of closing above 100-month MA
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 30 The euro fell to it lowest in
nearly two years against the dollar on Wednesday, as concerns
about Spain's ailing banking sector and soaring borrowing costs
drove investors and speculators to add to bearish bets against
the common currency.
Worries that Spain may have to tap debt markets at a time
when its borrowing costs are rising towards unsustainable
levels, or even worse, seek an international bailout and
recapitalise its banks were likely to keep the euro under
pressure with many expecting it to drop towards $1.20.
The euro fell to $1.24383 on trading platform EBS, its
lowest level since early July 2010, breaking past an option
barrier at $1.2450 and stop-loss orders below that level.
Another option barrier is reported at $1.2400.
The single currency was last down 0.4 percent from late U.S.
trade on Tuesday at $1.2445. Against the yen, the euro
was down 0.7 percent at 98.755 yen, having hit a
four-month low of 98.678 yen earlier.
"The bailout risks for Spain are increasing and that should
keep the euro under pressure," said Melinda Burgess, currency
strategist, at RBS Global Banking. "Our short-term fair value
model is showing the euro should be around $1.21 with the euro a
sell against a broad range of currencies."
The latest drop in the euro comes as the 10-year Spanish
government bond yield continued to inch towards 7 percent. That
was the level when other peripheral euro zone countries had to
seek an international bailout.
The sell-off in Spanish bonds has also kept risk premium
over safe-haven German Bunds elevated at euro-era highs. All of
which means the euro is firmly in the grip of bears with real
money and institutional investors stepping up sales.
"The widening in the spread has been significant, and is
weighing on the euro against both the dollar and the yen," said
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
The euro had gained some reprieve earlier in the week after
Greece's pro-bailout parties regained an opinion poll lead ahead
of elections on June 17, easing market fears of a messy Greece
exit from the euro zone.
But the single currency's bounce proved short-lived as the
market's focus shifted to Spain, and its failure to breach
resistance near $1.2625 left the euro looking vulnerable.
A government source told Reuters on Tuesday that Spain would
likely recapitalise Bankia, which asked for 19 billion
euros on Friday, by issuing new debt and possibly drawing cash
from the bank restructuring fund and Treasury
reserves.
DOLLAR SOARING
Adding to the euro's woes, Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's
credit rating yet again. Tuesday's move was the small firm's
third downgrade of the country's sovereign debt in less than a
month.
The euro's losses saw the safe-haven dollar and yen gain.
The dollar has risen nearly 5 percent in May against a basket of
major currencies. The dollar index is now at 82.688,
above its 100-month moving average near 81.82.
A monthly close above that resistance may herald a shift in
the longer-term trend of the dollar and reversing a multi-year
drift lower.
"If the dollar does close above that 100-month moving
average, that might just suggest a break of this long-term
downtrend," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange
strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
The yen has also done well this month. On Wednesday, the
dollar fetched 79.30 yen, not far from a three-month low
of 79.002 yen hit earlier in May.
The Australian dollar sagged after weaker-than-expected
retail sales data underscored the case for interest rate cuts.
The Aussie dollar fell 0.8 percent to $0.9765,
slipping back in the direction of a six-month low at $0.9690 hit
last week.