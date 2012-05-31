* Euro off two-year lows vs dollar
* Irish "yes" vote could provide very brief reprieve
* But trend remains for further falls in the euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 31 Expectations of an Irish vote in
favour of Europe's fiscal pact lifted the euro off a near
two-year low against the dollar on Thursday, though any gains
were seen limited as concerns grow that Spain may need to seek
outside aid.
Opinion polls pointed to a "yes" vote in Ireland's
referendum, which analysts said could prompt investors to cut
some of their hefty bearish bets on the euro.
in Greece, a new poll showing a pro-bailout conservative
party ahead of the anti-bailout far left in the run-up to a
parliamentary vote also helped the euro.
The euro fell as low as $1.2358, a level last seen in
mid-2010, before recovering to trade up 0.2 percent at $1.2400.
Gains were expected to be short-lived, with sell offers cited
above $1.2430 and some speculators selling into the bounce.
The common currency was poised for its biggest monthly fall
since last September, with some analysts expecting it to drop
towards $1.20 in coming weeks as the debt crisis deepens.
"We could see a very brief pause in the downtrend in the
euro because of the Irish referendum, but beyond that the news
is fairly negative," said Ian Stannard, head of European
currency strategy at Morgan Stanley.
"There is very little on the horizon to provide sustained
support and the trend is clearly downwards."
Morgan Stanley forecast the euro would fall to $1.15 early
in 2013, though this assumes Greece stays in the euro, he said.
Spanish government bond yields held near euro-era highs and
yields on safe-haven German bonds stayed close to record lows as
worries about Spain's banking sector and chances that the
country would have seek an international bailout mounted.
With German two-year yields near zero, traders said most
safe-haven flows have, so far, stayed within the single currency
area. But if that were to change and those flows began to exit
the euro zone, the euro's decline against the dollar and the yen
could accelerate considerably.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB
could not "fill the vacuum" left by a lack of action on the part
of governments on fiscal growth.
The euro was flat at 97.76 yen, having dropped to its lowest
in more than four months at 97.352 yen. This brought
it close to an 11-year low of 97.04 yen hit in January.
FLIGHT TO SAFETY
Market players remained nervous about political risks in the
euro zone, especially Greek elections on June 17.
"The way you trade these political risk factors is to sell
the euro," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and
Currency at fund manager RWC Partners.
"The Greek opinion polls are very volatile, and only the
election results will matter. In any case, the situation in
Spain is pretty grim, so we expect the euro to grind lower to
$1.20 and then towards $1.18."
With investors stepping up their purchases of safe-haven
assets, the dollar index hit a 20-month high of 83.11. It
was last at 82.857 and looked set to close above its 100-month
average, at 81.824, for the first time in almost 10 years.
A break of the 100-month average has been a good indicator
of a long-term trend change, having produced four successful
signals in the past 30 years.
The dollar fell to 78.71 yen, its lowest in 3-1/2
months, before recovering to trade at 78.81.
A fall in U.S. bond yields also helped to push down the
dollar against the yen, as the currency pair is strongly
correlated with the yield gap between the two countries.
Traders will watch the U.S. ADP employment report, along
with the first-quarter gross domestic product reading and
initial jobless claims. Weak data could feed speculation about
further quantitative easing, leaving dollar/yen vulnerable.
The dollar has crucial support for now from its 200-day
moving average at 78.63 yen.