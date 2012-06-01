* Euro near 2-year low vs dollar on Spanish bank concerns
* Yen off highs, market becoming wary of intervention
* Japan threatens action vs yen rise
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 1 The euro was near a two-year low
against the dollar on Friday and stayed close to its lowest in
more than a decade versus the yen on growing uncertainty about
how Spain will recapitalise its ailing banking sector and fix
its public finances.
Japan said the yen's strength was being driven by
speculators and stepped up warnings that it could intervene to
curb the currency's rise, saying it would act decisively if
excessive market moves continued.
The euro fell to as low as $1.2324 on trading platform EBS
at one point, its weakest since July 2010. It last fetched
$1.2345, down 0.1 percent on the day, with a drop towards
$1.20 likely as bears remain firmly in control.
The drop in the common currency came as Spaniards sent money
abroad in droves, worried about the health of the banking
system. Bank of Spain data showed a net 66.2 billion euros
($82.0 billion) was sent abroad in March, the most since records
began in 1990.
"It is looking very bearish for the euro with the latest
capital flows data showing a significant amount leaving Spanish
banks, all of which indicate they will probably need official
help," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
Any help from the European rescue fund for Spain would mean
an additional tax burden on Germany, Europe's paymaster, and
could hurt the safe-haven status of German bunds, he added.
"It is not a situation where there is much help for the euro
and chances are it is headed towards $1.20."
With German two-year yields near zero, traders said a lot of
safe-haven flows have, so far, stayed within the single currency
area. But if that were to change, the euro's decline against the
dollar and the yen could accelerate considerably.
The euro's selloff has gained steam this week as Spain's
borrowing costs surged on worries it may need to issue more debt
to recapitalise its banks, adding stress to markets already
frayed by anxiety that Greece may exit the euro zone.
The rising borrowing costs risk pushing Spain towards an
international bailout. The yield spread between Spanish 10-year
government bonds and German Bunds have risen to euro-era highs
this week, and the euro has fallen almost in lock step with that
move.
"We're looking for $1.18 by the end of Q3, and at this rate,
it could happen before that," said Callum Henderson, global head
of FX research for Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"During this risk-off environment, the U.S. dollar is the
only place to be," he added.
YEN INTERVENTION JITTERS
Apart from the dollar, the safe-haven yen has also been in
demand. The euro was steady against the yen at 96.90 yen
, not far from an 11-1/2-year low of 96.48 yen struck
the previous day.
On Thursday, the euro got a brief lift after The Wall Street
Journal said the International Monetary Fund was discussing a
contingency plan for a rescue loan to bail out Spain's third
largest bank. The report, however, was specifically refuted by
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.
The euro may not get much respite even if Spain gets an
international bailout, said Standard Chartered's Henderson.
"If Spain had to be bailed out, the market would instantly
focus its attention on Italy. Current European Union and IMF
resources cannot fund bailouts of both Spain and Italy," he
said.
So the risk of contagion will support the safe-haven yen.
The Japanese currency's broad surge this week, including its
rise to a 3-1/2-month high versus the dollar, are making market
players wary about the potential for Japanese yen-selling
intervention, traders say.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan would act if
excessive yen strength continued while the country's top
currency diplomat signalled Japan was willing to act alone as it
was becoming clear that yen rises were being driven by
speculators.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 78.46 yen but
remained close to Thursday's low of 78.21 yen, the dollar's
lowest level against the yen since mid-February.
A fall in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to a record low
this week has cut the yield advantage of Treasuries over
Japanese government bonds, and has helped drag the dollar lower
against the yen.
Traders say the dollar could come under renewed pressure
against the yen if U.S. jobs data due on Friday comes in weak.
The data is expected to show U.S. employers created 150,000 jobs
in May.