* Euro hits 23-month low vs dollar on Spanish bank concerns
* Safe-haven yen rises, market becoming wary of intervention
* Calls for crisis response grow, any euro bounce seen brief
* U.S. jobs data ahead, could sway dollar/yen
By William James
LONDON, June 1 The euro sank to a 23-month low
against the dollar on Friday and hit its weakest in more than a
decade versus the yen as investors ditched the single currency
due to escalating concerns about Spain's banking sector.
Japan stepped up warnings that it could intervene to curb
the safe-haven yen's recent climb, saying the rise was being
driven by speculators and that it would act decisively if
excessive market moves continued.
The euro fell to a low of $1.2312 on trading platform EBS,
its weakest since July 2010. It last fetched $1.2321,
down 0.3 percent on the day, with a drop towards $1.20 likely as
"bears" - betting on more weakness - remained firmly in control.
The drop in the common currency came as Spaniards sent money
abroad in droves, worried about the health of the country's
banks. Bank of Spain data showed a net 66.2 billion euros ($82.0
billion) was sent abroad in March, the most since records began
in 1990.
"It is looking very bearish for the euro with the latest
capital flows data showing a significant amount leaving Spanish
banks, all of which indicate they will probably need official
help," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
Any help from the European rescue fund for Spain would mean
an additional tax burden on Germany, Europe's paymaster, and
could hurt the safe-haven status of German bunds, he added.
"It is not a situation where there is much help for the euro
and chances are it is headed towards $1.20."
With German two-year bond yields falling below zero for the
first time, traders said a lot of safe-haven flows have, so far,
stayed within the single currency area. But if that were to
change, the euro's decline against the dollar and the yen could
accelerate considerably.
The euro's selloff has gained steam this week as Spain's
borrowing costs surged on worries it may need to issue more debt
to recapitalise its banks, adding stress to markets already
frayed by anxiety that Greece may exit the euro zone.
Rising costs of funding for the government risk pushing
Spain towards an international bailout. The euro has fallen
almost in lock step with the yield spread between Spanish
10-year government bonds and German Bunds which hit its widest
levels in the euro-era this week.
YEN INTERVENTION JITTERS
A rush towards safe-haven currencies saw the dollar index
rise to a 21-month high of 83.393.
These flows also helped the Japanese yen. The euro slipped
against the yen to a new 11-1/2-year low of 96.168 yen
on EBS with traders citing automatic stop-loss orders
triggered below 96.40 yen.
So far the European Central Bank and euro zone leaders have
resisted pressure to respond to the growing crisis. But markets
remain wary that, with bearish positions at stretched levels, a
policy response was increasingly likely and could spark a sharp
reversal.
"They've got to act because markets are melting down," said
Gavin Friend, currency analyst at NABCapital.
He added that with EU leaders not scheduled to meet until
later this month, the ECB was the body most likely to react with
some measure to cool the tension - possibly by reactivating its
bond-buying programme.
"If it were to happen right now, we'd be at $1.25 - $1.26 by
the end of the day and you'd see a big fall in Spanish yields.
But it would only buy time because it's not a resolution, it's a
sticking plaster."
The risk of contagion will continue to support the
safe-haven yen making players wary about the potential for
official intervention to sell the yen, traders said. The
Japanese currency's has surged this week, rising to a
3-1/2-month high versus the dollar.
The dollar fell to 78.105 yen on trading platform
EBS, its lowest since February 14 when the Bank of Japan
surprisingly eased monetary policy and sent the yen lower.
Traders say the dollar could come under renewed pressure
against the yen if U.S. jobs data due later in the day comes in
weak. The data is expected to show U.S. employers created
150,000 jobs in May.