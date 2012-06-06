* Euro steady around $1.25 after ECB decision
* Any decision to remove tail risks could help euro
* Aussie jumps as Q1 GDP well above forecasts
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 6 The euro held steady on Wednesday
after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged,
as expected, with investors gearing up for it to signal monetary
stimulus to bolster the struggling economy and restore
confidence in the euro zone.
With the euro and the region's stock markets falling sharply
in recent weeks given Spanish banking sector problems and the
possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone, some investors are
expecting the ECB to reassure investors by announcing fresh
measures.
All eyes will now be on the press conference at 1230 GMT by
ECB President Mario Draghi and any announcement that they are
considering cutting interest rates or restarting bond purchases
in the secondary market could give the euro a lift, traders
said.
The common currency could also get a boost if the ECB hints
it could launch another round of cash injection, like it did in
December and February.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.2495, broadly steady from before the ECB rate decision and
well above a near two-year low of $1.2288 plumbed last Friday.
Traders said any gains in the currency were likely to run into
offers up to $1.2540.
There is also chart resistance at $1.2545, the 76.4 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its decline last week, after it failed
to breach that level on Tuesday. Above that, there is resistance
at the May 29 high of $1.2575.
"The market will be looking for any guidance on rate cuts
and on liquidity injection at the press conference," said John
Hardy, FX strategist at Saxo Bank.
"Any guidance like that could provide a bit of a relief to
the euro, but we do not think that it will have a lasting impact
on the euro. Printing more euros cannot be bullish."
The ECB's decision comes a day after G7 finance ministers
took no immediate steps to soothe fears over Europe's debt
problems on Tuesday but did discuss policy responses, including
"progress towards financial and fiscal union in Europe," the
U.S. Treasury said.
Analysts said any move towards closer financial integration
would boost the euro, but progress is likely to be very slow,
leaving many traders looking to sell the euro on rallies.
The dollar also remained under pressure after weak U.S. jobs
figures last week sparked talk that the Federal Reserve could
resort to a fresh bout of quantitative easing.
With recent data showing speculators holding record short
euro and substantial long dollar positions, analysts saw room
for the euro to gain as they trim their bearish euro trades.
"Euro/dollar is likely to squeeze higher but people will
come in and sell rallies ... A one cent rally on the day would
be a good opportunity to fade it," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
SPAIN WORRIES
Against the yen, the euro rose more than 1 percent to a
session high of 99.30 yen, away from Friday's 11-year
low of 95.59 yen as hopes of a global policy action supported
risk appetite. It was last up 0.85 percent at 98.88 yen.
Despite the bounce, the prospects for the euro looked bleak
in the medium term as concerns are growing that Spain could
resort to requesting international aid to help its ailing
banking sector. There is also a risk that Greek elections later
this month could lead to Greece leaving the euro.
And, highlighting the risks to the banking sector from the
sovereign debt turmoil, Moody's Investors Service cut the credit
ratings of several German banks on Wednesday.
Latest industrial production data from Germany also
suggested that Europe's largest economy was slowing down, all of
which pointed to a weak euro.
Meanwhile, the higher-yielding Australian dollar, which
suffered a drop of over 6 percent against the U.S. dollar last
month, jumped 1.3 percent to $0.9866 after data showed
Australia grew well above expectations in the first quarter.
The U.S. dollar rose by 0.5 percent against the safe-haven
yen to 79.15 yen, helped after Japan warned it was ready to step
in to curb the yen's appreciation.