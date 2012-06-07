* Surprise China rate cut boosts riskier currencies
* Rising talk of more stimulus from Fed helps risk
* Decent demand at Spain bond auction supports euro
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 7 The euro hit a 10-day high
against the dollar and growth-linked currencies rallied on
Thursday after China's central bank cut benchmark deposit and
lending rates in a surprise move aimed at supporting growth in
the world's second-largest economy.
Decent demand at a Spanish bond auction and expectations
that U.S. and European policymakers may take further steps to
support the global economy added to demand for perceived riskier
currencies.
The euro rose sharply to a session high of $1.2601,
its highest level since May 28, before paring gains to last
trade up 0.1 percent at $1.2579. Traders cited offers at $1.2600
and resistance around $1.2625, the high struck last week.
The Australian dollar climbed to a fresh three-week
high of US$0.9993 while commodity currencies including the New
Zealand and Canadian dollars <CAD=D4 also rose.
"This is very positive for risk appetite and is indicative
the PBOC (People's Bank of China) are there to support the
Chinese economy. If anything I am surprised the moves so far
look quite muted," said Michael Sneyd, currency strategist at
BNP Paribas.
"We would expect to see more investors put on risk positions
and see a trend higher in the Australian and Canadian dollars,
while the euro should also continue to benefit."
The global economy has floundered in recent weeks and risks
to growth have mounted on concerns about a possible Greek exit
from the euro zone and the fragility of the Spanish banking
system, putting pressure on euro zone politicians and global
central banks to come up with a credible policy response.
Expectations of more easing from the Federal Reserve also
supported perceived riskier currencies, driving investors to
unwind heavy bets on safe-haven currencies like the dollar and
the Japanese yen.
Both looked likely to stay under pressure ahead of Fed
chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress later in the
day, traders said. Hopes for more stimulus received a boost
after Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice chair, laid out the case for
more easing to bolster a fragile economy as financial turmoil in
Europe mounts.
Other Fed officials have also talked about the need for
possible action after data last week showed a sharp slowdown in
U.S. employment growth, but Bernanke will give a clearer sense
of whether the central bank's policy panel will taken any new
steps.
More easing by the Fed would likely weigh on the dollar
while giving a boost to growth-linked currencies. The dollar
was down 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies at
82.083.
SOLID SPAIN DEMAND
The euro gained support after Spain sold more than 2 billion
euros of government debt in an auction that soothed concerns the
country could be shut out of credit markets, although borrowing
costs rose on worries about its banking sector and fiscal
problems.
Speculation that Spain could become the fourth euro zone
sovereign to need an international bailout prompted investors to
sell the euro heavily last week, although European sources have
said Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to support the country's stricken banks.
Many market players said they expected euro gains to be
limited, despite the broadly weaker dollar. A Reuters poll of
market players suggested the euro was unlikely to recoup recent
steep losses against the dollar in the next 12
months.
"The euro can bounce up to $1.2630 but then it will be a
sell on rallies as Europe's problems are ... considerable," said
Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund
manager RWC Partners.
"There is also profit taking in long dollar positions. We
expect Bernanke to strike a dovish tone and that will keep alive
expectations of more quantitative easing."
The dollar managed to outperform the yen which was hit
broadly as risk appetite improved and also dampened by recent
threats from Japanese authorities to curb its strength.
The dollar was 0.2 percent higher at 79.38 yen, off a
3-1/2 month trough around 77.65 set on June 1.