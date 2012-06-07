* Surprise China rate cut boosts riskier currencies
* Talk of more stimulus from Fed
* Decent demand at Spain bond auction supports euro
NEW YORK, June 7 The euro rose to its highest
since late May against the dollar and growth-linked currencies,
including the Australian dollar, rallied on Thursday after
China's central bank cut benchmark rates to support growth in
the world's second-largest economy.
China delivered twin surprises on interest rates, cutting
borrowing costs to combat faltering growth while giving banks
additional flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit
rates. [ID:nL3E8H76KL}.
Decent demand at a Spanish bond auction and expectations
that U.S. and European policymakers may take further steps to
support the global economy added to demand for perceived riskier
currencies.
The dollar rose to its highest since May 25 against the yen
after a report showed the number of Americans lining up for new
jobless benefits fell last week for the first time since April,
a reminder that the wounded labor market is still slowly
healing.
"Rate cuts in China serve to reduce China's exposure to
global weakness," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director of
Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut. "Rate cuts in
combination with a stimulus program - still to be announced,
should shelter Asia somewhat from global weakness, and should
help keep a bid to Asian growth and currencies."
The euro rose to a session high of $1.2606, using
Reuters data, its highest level since May 28, before paring
gains to last trade up 0.1 percent at $1.2589. Traders cited
offers at $1.2600 and resistance around $1.2625.
The Australian dollar climbed to a fresh three-week
high, while commodity currencies including the New Zealand
and Canadian dollars also rose.
The global economy has floundered in recent weeks and risks
to growth have mounted on concerns about a possible Greek exit
from the euro zone and the fragility of the Spanish banking
system, putting pressure on euro zone politicians and global
central banks to come up with a credible policy response.
Expectations of more easing from the Federal Reserve may
also be weakening the dollar, and the greenback should stay
under pressure ahead of Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony
before Congress later in the day, traders said.
Hopes for more stimulus received a boost after Janet Yellen,
the Fed's vice chair, laid out the case for more easing to
bolster a fragile economy as financial turmoil in Europe mounts.
Other Fed officials have also talked about the need for
possible action after data last week showed a sharp slowdown in
U.S. employment growth, but Bernanke is key on whether the
central bank's policy panel will taken any new steps.
SOLID SPAIN DEMAND
The euro gained support after Spain sold more than 2 billion
euros of government debt in an auction that soothed concerns the
country could be shut out of credit markets, although borrowing
costs rose on worries about its banking sector and fiscal
problems.
Speculation that Spain could become the fourth euro zone
sovereign to need an international bailout prompted investors to
sell the euro heavily last week, although European sources have
said Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to support the country's stricken banks.
Many market players said they expected euro gains to be
limited, despite the broadly weaker dollar. A Reuters poll of
market players suggested the euro was unlikely to recoup recent
steep losses against the dollar in the next 12
months.
"The euro can bounce up to $1.2630 but then it will be a
sell on rallies as Europe's problems are ... considerable," said
Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund
manager RWC Partners in London.
The dollar managed to outperform the yen which was hit
broadly as risk appetite improved and also dampened by recent
threats from Japanese authorities to curb its strength.
The dollar was 0.5 percent higher at 79.61 yen after
posting a session peak of 79.71, using Reuters data, well off a
3-1/2 month trough set on June 1.
"The number was very close to expectations," said Vassili
Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New
York. "We've had a deterioration in the last few months and now
it looks like claims are plateauing."