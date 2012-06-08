* Euro retreats after Spanish rating downgrade
* Lacklustre Italian, German economic data adds to gloom
* Lack of policy action from Fed hits riskier currencies
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 8 The euro fell against the dollar
and yen on Friday after a Spanish credit rating downgrade added
to investor reluctance to take on risk and ratcheted up concern
the European debt crisis was intensifying.
European Union and German sources told Reuters Spain was
expected to make a request over the weekend for an aid package
to prop up its troubled banks, highlighting the vulnerability of
the country's financial sector.
Perceived riskier currencies were also under pressure after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no hints of
imminent monetary stimulus in his testimony to Congress on
Thursday, wrongfooting some market players who had positioned
for a dovish statement.
The euro fell 0.75 percent to $1.2461, retreating
from a two-week high of $1.2625 hit on Thursday after a surprise
interest rate cut by the Chinese central bank.
Technical charts showed the euro was vulnerable to a test of
the 23-month low of $1.2288 hit on June 1, after failing to
break support-turned-resistance at $1.2626, the January low.
"With the negative news on Spain's rating cut it's back to
reality for the market. The recovery we saw in the last few days
was not a sustainable one," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
strategist at Commerzbank, who forecast the euro would be around
$1.20 by the end of June.
Rating agency Fitch slashed Spain's credit rating by three
notches on Thursday, signalling further downgrades could come as
the country tries to restructure its troubled banking
system.
The euro also took a knock after Italian industrial
production fell far more than expected in April and German
imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years in April,
adding to concerns of the euro zone slipping into recession.
FED HOLDS FIRE
Riskier currencies pared gains against the dollar made
earlier in the week when investors sold safe-haven currencies on
speculation central banks could signal further monetary easing
to support growth.
Bernanke told Congress the Fed was closely monitoring
"significant risks" to the U.S. recovery from Europe's debt
crisis, disappointing those looking for him to lay out the
groundwork for a third round of large-scale Fed bond buying.
The dollar index rose 0.9 percent to 82.771,
recovering from a 10-day low of 81.911 hit on Thursday. The
Australian dollar slipped 0.7 percent against the U.S.
currency to US$0.9828.
Traders also cited talk that Chinese economic data due at
the weekend could be weak and that Beijing's easing might have
been aimed at pre-empting the grim news.
"Some people had high expectations of Bernanke, which he
didn't match. The shock would have been much larger if it had
not been for the Chinese rate cut," said Ayako Sera, market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The euro fell 1.2 percent against the yen to
98.80 yen. The safe-haven Japanese currency gained broadly as
market sentiment soured, with the dollar falling 0.5 percent to
79.22 yen.
Many analysts said the euro could come under further
pressure next week as attention refocuses on political turmoil
in Greece before an election on June 17. A victory for
anti-bailout parties would raise the possibility of Greece
leaving the currency union.