* Gains seen limited ahead of Greek elections
* Details of Spain bank bailout deal unclear
* China data better than feared, also helps risk assets
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 11 The euro retreated from a near
three-week high against the dollar on Monday as doubts lingered
over whether a Spanish bank bailout could solve the country's
debt problems, with markets also cautious ahead of Greek
elections at the weekend.
The euro zone agreed to lend its fourth largest economy up
to 100 billion euros to help prevent a run on banks, offering
some reassurance to investors and helping the common currency
jump more than 1 percent to $1.2672 in Asian trade.
But it pared those gains as traders and analysts said the
details of the bailout deal were still unclear and concerns
would remain about Spain's large debt burden given the country's
stagnant economy.
The euro ran into selling during the European trading
session and was last up 0.4 percent at $1.2571, although it
remained well clear of the near two-year low of $1.2288 hit
earlier this month.
"While this is good news for Spanish banking stocks and good
news in the short term, I'm not certain it solves Spain's
problems," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank
of New York Mellon.
"Agree a bailout for Spain and the best you get is a 100-odd
point rally in euro/dollar. People recognise this is not a
silver bullet. I think the euro will weaken slowly over the next
couple of days."
Against the yen, the single currency rose to 100.90 yen
, its highest level in more than two weeks, before
retracing to trade up 0.3 percent at 99.75.
Data out of China over the weekend also boosted riskier
assets, helping the euro. The numbers were not as bearish as
many traders had feared following Beijing's first interest rate
cut since the global financial crisis on Thursday.
GREEK ELECTIONS
Traders said optimism would be temporary given caution
before the June 17 Greek elections. A win for parties opposing
the austerity terms of the country's international bailout could
lead to Greece leaving the euro.
With the terms of the Spanish deal still not clear, there
were also worries that other countries that have received a
bailout - Greece, Portugal and Ireland - may protest that Spain
was offered better terms than they were.
"It is positive that politicians have reacted so quickly and
ahead of the Greek elections, and this will hopefully contain
the risks within the Spanish banking sector," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"But it is not going to boost the Spanish economy so there
is still a mountain to climb to control the debt situation. The
euro will continue to be vulnerable ... poor economic data and
low growth or recession is the worst scenario for dealing with a
debt crisis".
In the options market, one-week euro/dollar implied
volatility - a measure of how volatile a currency is expected to
be - rose to around 14.25 percent as investors eyed the
Greek vote. One-month euro/dollar volatility also rose, to 12.6
percent compared with 12.4 percent on Friday, despite Spain's
bailout which should have dampened demand, traders said.
Underscoring the prevailing bearish sentiment, bets against
the euro surged to a record high in the week to June 5, while
net long dollar positions extended gains, according to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The higher-yielding and riskier Australian dollar was up 0.4
percent against the U.S. dollar at $0.9952, having
risen to a near four-week high of $1.0005 in Asian trade.
The dollar index was down 0.4 percent at 82.022 but
above an earlier 2-1/2-week-low of 81.785.