* Euro flat vs dollar after reversing Spanish bailout gains
* Analysts expect range-trading ahead of Greek election
* Italy debt concerns coming into focus
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 12 The euro steadied against the
dollar on Tuesday as selling pressure driven by concerns over
Spain's bank bailout eased, but the common currency still looked
vulnerable as wary investors awaited the outcome of Sunday's
Greek election.
Traders reported demand from Middle East investors that
lifted the euro to a session high of $1.2523. But good
offers were cited between $1.2525-40 and expected to limit gains
as investors looked for opportunities to sell into euro rallies.
Sentiment was cautious after initial euphoria from Spain's
100 billion euro bank rescue waned quickly, with investors
concerned bailout-related payments could rank ahead of regular
government debt in the queue for repayment.
Many analysts said market players would be reluctant to
enter fresh positions ahead of the Greek vote and the euro could
stay within a $1.24 to $1.26 range. A win for parties opposing
the austerity terms of Greece's bailout could lead to the
country leaving the euro.
"Every time we get a piece of good news the market sells
into it and looks for some bad news again," said Daragh Maher,
currency strategist at HSBC.
"But ahead of the Greek elections people will be reluctant
to go too short of the euro in case we get some good news, so it
will stay quite rangy until then."
The euro was flat at $1.2475, having retreated from a high
of $1.2668 hit on Monday after Spain's weekend bailout.
Technical strategists said there was support at Friday's low
around $1.2435 and below that at the near two-year low of
$1.2288 hit earlier in the month.
The result of Greece's election looked too close to call
between parties supporting and opposing the country's
international bailout and harsh austerity measures accompanying
it.
As a worst-case scenario should Athens decide to leave the
euro, European officials have discussed limiting the size of
withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks and
introducing euro zone capital controls.
The options market reflected the skittishness among traders
with 1-week euro/dollar implied volatility spiking to a
six-month high at 14.9 percent as quoted by ICAP,
up from 10.8 percent last Friday.
BEYOND SPAIN?
Some market players were already looking beyond Spain, the
euro zone's fourth largest economy, and eyeing debt-ridden Italy
as potentially next in line for a bailout, which the region's
rescue funds would struggle to afford.
"If it came to saving Italy, then the whole euro project
would be in grave danger and everyone would look to Berlin to
save Italy," said Michiyoshi Kato, senior vice president of
forex sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
Market players will be focused on an Italian debt auction on
Thursday, when Rome will offer up to 4.5 billion euros of
fixed-rate bonds at its mid-month auction.
Both Spanish and Italian 10-year government bond yields were
trading above 6 percent on Tuesday, uncomfortably close to the 7
percent level that is seen as unsustainable.
The yen fell after the International Monetary Fund said it
was moderately overvalued and there was a chance of further yen
appreciation due to Europe's debt crisis.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to 99.31 yen with
Japanese exporters placing offers around 100 yen, traders said.
The dollar inched up to 79.53 yen, hovering below the
previous day's high at 79.92 yen.
In line with other perceived riskier currencies, the
Australian dollar was last trading up 0.3 percent at US$0.9887
, having retreated from a four-week high of US$1.0010
hit on Monday.