* Cenbanks' liquidity pledge triggers short-covering
* Soft US data keeps hopes of Fed easing alive
* Yen gains after BOJ stands pat
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 15 The euro hovered below
three-week highs against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as investors
trimmed bearish bets on expectations that global central banks
will step in to counter any adverse fallout from Sunday's
election in Greece.
G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major
economies stand ready to take steps to stabilize financial
markets by providing liquidity and preventing a credit squeeze
if the Greek election result roils markets.
A coordinated action is likely to support risk appetite and
provide relief to the euro although any bounce could prove
temporary given Spain's elevated borrowing costs and the risk of
contagion to Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy.
The dollar was also under pressure on expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve may resort to further monetary easing after
labour market data disappointed and consumer prices fell in May.
The dollar index fell to a three-week low of 81.703
against a basket of currencies. The euro was steady on
the day at $1.2630, not far from Monday's three-week high of
$1.2672, struck after a 100 billion euro aid package for Spanish
banks was agreed at the weekend.
Much of how the euro will trade in the near term will be
dependent on the outcome of the Greek election on Sunday.
Traders cited offers to sell above $1.2660 up to $1.2670 while
option expiries were cited at $1.2600.
"Investors will be reluctant to hold any meaningful
positions either way going into the weekend," said Ankita
Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS.
"The euro has come back from highs around $1.2650 and the
only reason it will hold above $1.2500 is because of the extreme
bearish positions and hopes of coordinated central bank action."
Hopes for more policy steps by major central banks have
heightened after the UK government and the Bank of England
unveiled a 100 billion pound ($155 billion) funding scheme for
banks to boost credit on Thursday.
Traders agree that the euro has scope to post short term
gains if Greece's pro-bailout parties manage to win a majority
in Sunday's election.
"Such an outcome would initially support the euro, but
markets will quickly realize that Greece is still mired in a
deep recession and may well need to renegotiate the terms of its
bailout, in our view," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"Under this scenario we would look to fade any euro/dollar
rallies."
In a scenario where the far-left anti-bailout parties win,
the euro could drop towards near two-year lows of $1.2288 struck
earlier this month.
The uncertainty was reflected in the options market, where
both one-week and one-month implied volatilities
traded at elevated levels of 16.50 percent and 12.65
respectively, up from around 9.8 percent and 11.55 percent at
the end of last week.
BEARISH POSITIONS
In the past few weeks, speculators have added to very large
bearish bets against the euro as many positioned for an eventual
exit by Greece from the single currency and a possible spread of
contagion to the bigger economies of Spain and Italy.
Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Friday, but still
remained near levels considered unsustainable to borrow from
capital markets.
The steadily deteriorating situation in the euro zone has
galvanised policymakers to consider taking action ahead of a G20
summit next week.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday
the bank was ready to support euro zone banks, should it be
required. Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa chimed in
saying central banks can offer liquidity to calm markets in case
the weekend Greek elections heighten tension.
All these comments supported risk appetite and weighed on
safe-haven currencies like the dollar and the yen.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.6 percent to one-week low
of 78.90 yen after the Bank of Japan announced no policy
change, though that is in line with market expectations. A
further dollar drop towards 78 yen is likely to raise caution
over Japan's intervention.