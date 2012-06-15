* Central banks' liquidity pledge reassures investors
* Soft U.S. data keeps speculation of Fed easing alive
* Yen broadly gains after BOJ stays on hold
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 15 The euro hovered below
three-week highs against the dollar on Friday, holding steady on
expectations that global central banks will step in to counter
any adverse fallout from Sunday's election in Greece.
G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major
economies stand ready to take steps to stabilize financial
markets by providing liquidity and preventing a credit squeeze
if the Greek election result roils markets.
A coordinated action is likely to support risk appetite and
provide relief to the euro although any bounce could prove
temporary given Spain's elevated borrowing costs and the risk of
contagion to Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy.
The dollar was also under pressure on expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve may resort to further monetary easing after
labour market data disappointed and consumer prices fell in May.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent on the day to $1.2619,
still within sight of Monday's three-week high of $1.2672,
struck after a 100 billion euro aid package for Spanish banks
was agreed at the weekend. The dollar index fell to a
three-week low of 81.703 against a basket of currencies.
Much of how the euro will trade in the near term depends on
the outcome of the Greek election on Sunday. Traders cited
offers to sell above $1.2660 up to $1.2670 while option expiries
were cited at $1.2600.
"Investors will be reluctant to hold any meaningful
positions either way going into the weekend," said Ankita
Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.
"The euro has come back from highs around $1.2650 and the
only reason it will hold above $1.2500 is because of the extreme
bearish positions and hopes of coordinated central bank action."
Hopes for more policy steps by major central banks were
heightened after the UK government and the Bank of England
unveiled a 100 billion pound ($155 billion) funding scheme for
banks to boost credit on Thursday.
Traders said the euro had scope to post short term gains if
Greece's pro-bailout parties manage to win a majority in
Sunday's election. In a scenario where the far-left anti-bailout
parties win, the euro could drop towards near two-year lows of
$1.2288 struck earlier this month.
The uncertainty was reflected in the options market, where
both one-week and one-month implied volatilities
traded at elevated levels of 16.50 percent and 12.65
respectively, up from around 9.8 percent and 11.55 percent at
the end of last week.
BEARISH POSITIONS
In the past few weeks, speculators have added to very large
bearish bets against the euro as many positioned for an eventual
exit by Greece from the single currency and a possible spread of
contagion to the bigger economies of Spain and Italy.
Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Friday, but still
remained near levels considered unsustainable to borrow from
capital markets. The deteriorating situation in the euro zone
has galvanised policymakers to consider taking action ahead of a
G20 summit next week.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday
the bank was ready to support euro zone banks, should it be
required, while Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said
central banks can offer liquidity to calm markets in case the
weekend Greek elections heighten tension.
The dollar and euro came under pressure against the yen
after the Bank of Japan announced no change in its monetary
policy. Analysts said some investors may have positioned for a
more dovish stance and were buying back the yen as a result.
"There were a few expectations the BoJ may have pre-empted
any further Fed easing by deciding to expand their asset
purchasing, so there is a little bit of disappointment this
morning," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
The dollar fell 0.8 percent to 78.77 yen, while the
euro dropped 1 percent on the day to 99.10 yen.