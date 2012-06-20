* Euro steady vs dollar on Fed easing speculation
* Greece seen closer to agreeing coalition govt
* Euro resistance at $1.2748, post-election high
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 20 The euro steadied versus the
dollar on Wednesday, holding gains made on speculation the U.S.
Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus, although
the risk of those expectations being disappointed left the
common currency vulnerable.
The euro also gained some support from signs that Greek
parties may be close to forming a coalition
government.
Strategists said the Fed's policy decision due later on
Wednesday would take centre stage and the common currency could
be rangebound between $1.26 and $1.2750 in the run up to it.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2674, within
sight of a one-month high of $1.2748 hit on Monday after a
narrow win for pro-bailout parties in the Greek election. It
clung on to much of the 0.9 percent gain made against a broadly
softer dollar on Tuesday.
"The weakness in the dollar is understandable but once that
speculation is out of the way, and we know what the Fed are
going to do, concerns about the euro zone will come back to the
fore," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of
New York Mellon.
"You wouldn't want to hold euros on a long-term basis."
Signs that the euro zone debt crisis is intensifying -
through political uncertainty in Greece, weakening German
economic indicators and rising Spanish bond yields - have
prompted some market players to bet central banks will step in
with measures to safeguard global growth.
Many market players doubt that the Fed will go so far as to
launch another round of quantitative easing, a policy that
entails the expansion of its balance sheet via bond purchases.
But there might still be some disappointment if the Fed holds
off from such stimulus.
A more likely scenario is for the Fed to extend "Operation
Twist", a programme aimed at pushing down long-term borrowing
costs by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.
The scheme is now due to end in June.
If all the Fed does is to extend "Operation Twist", the
dollar could recover, said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign
exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"There is some, perhaps in our view misplaced, hope for QE3
today. We believe the Fed will probably extend its Operation
Twist, but think QE3 seems unlikely at this stage," Kotecha
said. "So that could provoke a bit of disappointment if that is
the case."
The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies
at 81.437, near a one-month low of 81.186 hit on Tuesday.
PERIPHERAL DEBT PRESSURED
With Spain's 10-year government bond yields having hit
euro-era highs this week, fanning speculation that Spain may
need a full-blown bailout, market players expected any further
euro gains to be limited.
One idea that might help curb rises in Spain's borrowing
costs is an Italian proposal, put forward at a G20 summit on
Tuesday, for the euro zone's rescue funds to start buying the
debt of distressed European countries.
The proposal is expected to be discussed at a meeting of
European leaders on Friday.
The euro could see a short-covering bounce if the proposal
is implemented although a sustained rise is unlikely, said a
trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore.
"It probably won't be seen as a step that provides any
fundamental solution, and it might just give people a good
selling opportunity," the trader said.
The euro edged 0.2 percent lower against the safe-haven yen
, to 99.94 yen, while the dollar also slipped against
the Japanese currency to 78.85 yen.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent versus
the greenback to $1.0179, holding close to a six-week high of
US$1.0202 hit on Tuesday as investors bet more Fed stimulus
would boost growth-linked currencies.