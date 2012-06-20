* Euro supported by Fed easing speculation
* Greece seen closer to agreeing coalition govt
* Euro resistance at $1.2748, post-election high
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 20 The euro rose against the dollar
on Wednesday, along with growth-linked currencies on speculation
the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus,
although any disappointment would leave them vulnerable to a
selloff.
The euro also gained some support from signs that Greek
parties may be close to forming a coalition government and
expectations that euro zone policymakers could take quick steps
to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Strategists said the Fed's policy decision due later on
Wednesday would take centre stage and the common currency could
be rangebound between $1.26 and $1.2750 in the run up to it.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.2700, not far from
a one-month high of $1.2748 hit on Monday after a narrow win for
pro-bailout parties in the Greek election. It clung on to much
of the gains made against the dollar on Tuesday.
"The weakness in the dollar is understandable but once that
speculation is out of the way, and we know what the Fed are
going to do, concerns about the euro zone will come back to the
fore," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of
New York Mellon.
"You wouldn't want to hold euros on a long-term basis."
Signs the euro zone debt crisis is intensifying - through
weakening German economic indicators and elevated Spanish bond
yields - have prompted some players to bet central banks will
step in with measures to safeguard global growth.
Many investors doubt the Fed will go so far as to launch
another round of quantitative easing, a policy that entails the
expansion of its balance sheet via bond purchases. But there
might still be some disappointment if the Fed holds off such
stimulus.
A more likely scenario is for the Fed to extend "Operation
Twist", a programme aimed at pushing down long-term borrowing
costs by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.
The scheme is now due to end in June.
"There are expectations that the Fed will at least extend
'Twist'... that is pretty much baked in," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "So there is a
risk of disappointment if the Fed does not do anything."
The dollar was slightly lower on a basket of currencies
at 81.358, not far from a one-month low of 81.186 hit on
Tuesday.
PERIPHERAL DEBT PRESSURED
The greenback's overall weakness saw sterling trade near a
one-month high at $1.5735, despite minutes from the
latest meeting of the rate-setting committee of the Bank of
England showing that policymakers are on the verge of another
round of monetary easing in the UK.
Bank of England's Mervyn King has flagged the downside risks
to the economy from the euro zone turmoil and analysts said
decisions to ring fence the UK from Europe's troubles could see
sterling benefit from safe-haven flows in the near term.
With Spain's 10-year government bond yields having hit
euro-era highs this week, fanning speculation Madrid may need a
full-blown bailout, market players expected the euro's gains to
be limited.
Given the level of Spanish long-term yields, Italy put
forward a proposal at a G20 summit on Tuesday for the euro
zone's rescue funds to start buying the debt of distressed
European countries.
The proposal is expected to be discussed at a meeting of
European leaders on Friday but it would require a huge shift in
Germany's stance for it to gather credence.
The euro could see a bounce if the proposal is implemented
although a sustained rise is unlikely, traders said.
The euro was flat against the safe-haven yen, to
100.15 yen, while the dollar was barely changed against the
Japanese currency to 78.95 yen.
The Australian dollar rose to a six-week high of
US$1.0207 as investors bet more Fed stimulus would boost
growth-linked currencies.