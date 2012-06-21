* Fed extends Twist, leaves easing options open
* Euro drops to session low after German PMI
* Spanish borrowing costs hit new highs at auction
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 21 The dollar rose against the euro
and growth-linked currencies on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve disappointed investors who had expected it to opt for
more aggressive easing - a move that would have boosted appetite
for riskier currencies.
The euro came under fresh pressure after data showed
Germany's private sector shrank in June for the second month
running, with manufacturing activity hitting a three-year low.
This suggested Europe's largest economy may contract in the
second quarter as the euro zone debt crisis intensified, and
offset data from France which showed a slowdown in business
activity there had eased.
Overall, the data made grim reading and kept alive
speculation the European Central Bank will cut interest rates,
offering investors a fresh excuse to sell the euro.
"After the Fed there was a bit of disappointment for the
market but at least they extended Operation Twist," said Lutz
Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"Today we will have choppy, sideways moves. The market is
looking for central bank action or any news regarding the
European debt crisis."
The euro dropped 0.2 percent to $1.2674, having hit a
high of $1.2744 on Wednesday. Bids from sovereign investors and
macro funds were cited below $1.2620. Offers were reported above
$1.2700 and stop-loss orders above $1.2720, traders said.
The dollar regained lost ground after the Fed stopped short
of launching a more aggressive programme of buying bonds
outright, or QE3, which some in the market had expected.
Policymakers expanded "Operation Twist", under which the Fed
sells short-term securities to buy longer-term ones to keep
long-term borrowing costs down, by $267 billion. The programme,
which was due to expire this month, will run until the end of
the year.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's
performance against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1 percent to
81.595. The dollar rose to a 1-month high at 79.958 yen,
getting some support after U.S. Treasury yields edged up on
Wednesday.
Analysts said the dollar's outlook was clouded, with more
players likely to position for fresh Fed stimulus after the
central bank downgraded its U.S. growth forecast.
SPAIN IN FOCUS
Many analysts said the Fed was probably saving ammunition
given the risk the euro zone crisis could deteriorate in coming
weeks as borrowing costs in peripheral countries remain high.
Spain's borrowing hit a new euro era high at an auction on
Thursday, a few hours before it sheds light on the state of its
banks and possibly makes a formal request for funds to bail out
the sector.
"What we had from the Fed is that further easing is still
likely but the market is a bit uncertain about how that easing
will come," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
"We think euro/dollar can squeeze higher from here but we
prefer being long commodity currencies against the dollar."
Growth-linked currencies came under pressure, digesting the
Fed decision and weak Chinese data. The Australian dollar fell
0.2 percent to $1.0170, retreating from a seven-week
high of $1.0225 hit on Wednesday.
The Aussie dollar hit an intraday low after a private-sector
survey showed China's factory sector contracted for an eighth
successive month in June, with export orders at their weakest
since early 2009.