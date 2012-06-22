* Growth worries, bank ratings downgrades knock sentiment
* German business sentiment falls in June
* Merkel, Hollande, Monti, Rajoy meet at 1200 GMT
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 22 The dollar held gains against
most major currencies on Friday after Moody's downgraded 15
major banks and worries about global growth pushed investors to
the safe-haven greenback.
The euro was subdued, holding above it lowest levels in more
than a week against the dollar, after grim German business
sentiment data reminded investors that Europe's largest economy
was also struggling due to the region's debt crisis.
German business sentiment fell for a second successive month
in June to its lowest in more than two years, reinforcing
indications given by this week's ZEW and factory surveys that
the economy was losing momentum.
Weak euro zone data and rising borrowing costs for
peripheral countries will add pressure on the European Central
Bank to cut interest rates or expand liquidity operations. That
prospect is likely to keep the euro under pressure.
"If the general flow of data out of the euro zone continues
to be as bad as it has been recently then the bias is still to
the downside for euro/dollar," said Adam Cole, global head of FX
strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
The euro was at $1.2550, well below a one-month peak
of $1.2748 set on Monday, having hit a session low of $1.2519 on
trading platform EBS on Friday. Traders said Asian sovereign
investors were buying near the day's lows after macro funds
sold.
They cited stop-loss orders below $1.2510 and said a
decisive break of $1.2520 could open the way for a test of
$1.2288, the near two-year low struck on June 1.
The dollar index was flat on the day at 82.310,
having risen to 82.465, its highest since June 13.
The index was on track for its biggest weekly gain since
early May, having staged its biggest rally in more than three
months on Thursday after surveys of business activity from China
to the euro zone and the United States darkened the outlook for
the world economy.
Adding to the gloom, Moody's on Thursday cut the credit
ratings of 15 global banks, including JPMorgan and
Morgan Stanley.
"I'm sitting on the sidelines - very low risk on the whole
compared to what we would normally use," said Pierre Lequeux,
head of currency management at Aviva Investors in London.
"The big question mark out there is over what is going to
come out of Europe. Are we going to see some progress?"
BIG FOUR
German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders, meeting on
Friday, will seek ways to achieve fiscal and banking union in
the euro zone and. The meeting may also see Spain formally
request aid of up to 100 billion euros for its struggling banks.
Just a week before a European Union summit, investors are
wary about building large positions in the euro, having been
disappointed by the outcomes of previous meetings.
Steve Barrow, a currency strategist at Standard Bank, said
that while the focus was on the euro zone, expectations that a
slowdown in Europe could spill over and drag the U.S. and China
down was driving investors into the safety of the dollar.
The dollar and the Japanese yen are usually the most
sought-after currencies during financial market stress and
economic uncertainty.
The yen has, however, underpeformed the dollar in the latest
rush towards safe-haven currencies, with the greenback hovering
near a five-week high of 80.525 yen. It was trading at
80.34 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day.
Traders said investors were fretting over Japan's economic
problems. Bickering in the ruling Democratic Party of Japan over
a tax hike could lead to a snap election. That is likely to
undermine unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's ability to
tackle Japan's massive debt, twice the size of its $5 trillion
economy.