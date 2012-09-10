* Euro edges lower vs dollar after Friday's rally
* Fed monetary easing speculation weighs on dollar
* Investors await Dutch election, German court ruling
NEW YORK, Sept 10 The euro slipped against the
dollar on Monday as investors adjusted positions ahead of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week, with
expectations high that the U.S. central bank could announce
another round of stimulus.
Despite Monday's losses, the euro remained close to the
almost four-month high touched on Friday, when disappointing
U.S. jobs data fanned speculation the Fed may launch another
round of quantitative easing this week.
Under the QE program, the Fed prints money to buy bonds,
which depresses Treasury yields, encouraging investors to seek
higher returns elsewhere. An increase in the money supply erodes
the value of the dollar.
"Risks continue to loom large this week, but we would
suggest the most significant event for the euro will be the FOMC
meeting on Thursday," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The Fed will announce its rate decision and issue a policy
statement at the close of the two-day meeting of its Federal
Open Market Committee on Thursday
The euro on Monday was down 0.2 percent at $1.2787,
still near Friday's high of $1.2817, which was its strongest
level since May.
Sentiment toward the single currency improved after the
European Central Bank last week unveiled a plan to cut borrowing
costs for its most indebted countries, although some speculators
took profit on the euro's recent rally.
Analysts cautioned that with Dutch elections and a German
constitutional court ruling on the euro zone permanent bailout
fund also due this week, investors would be wary of pushing the
single currency much higher.
Westpac said in a note the euro may rise to $1.30 in the
near term after last week's soft jobs report bolstered
expectations of more easing by the Fed.
Westpac said risks around the German constitutional court's
pending decision on whether the rescue fund can go ahead were
exaggerated. It expected a favorable ruling on the fund, albeit
with some restrictions. Dutch election risks were also waning as
recent polls showed a tilt back toward pro-European parties, all
of which could see the euro target $1.33-1.34, it added.
Even so, analysts said the single currency remained
vulnerable to developments in Spain, which may have to ask for a
bailout, and Greece, whose foreign lenders rejected parts of an
austerity package prepared by the government.
DOLLAR UNDER PRESSURE
Expectations for a third round of quantitative easing by the
Fed were also likely to support riskier currencies like the
Australian dollar in coming days, traders said.
In a Reuters poll conducted after Friday's jobs report,
economists saw a 60 percent chance of the Fed embarking on QE3
this week, compared with 45 percent in a late August poll.
More stimulus from the Fed would make it attractive for
investors to use the dollar as a funding currency to buy
higher-yielding assets in carry trades.
Expectations of Fed easing have helped the Australian
dollar, which hit a two-week high on Friday, but weak Chinese
trade data put it under some pressure on Monday.
The Australian currency was last down 0.3 percent at $1.0344
after data showed a surprising year-on-year drop in
China's imports in August. The Aussie dollar tends to be
sensitive to economic data from China, Australia's biggest
export market.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar was steady at 78.28 yen
, near a one-month low of 78.016 hit on Friday.
Analysts said Japanese authorities may start stepping up
their rhetoric against the yen's rise if the dollar drops below
the early August low of 77.90 yen. There was also a risk the
Bank of Japan could ease policy when it next meets to neutralize
some of the impact from possible action by the Fed.
Either move would be negative for the yen.
"We remain of the view that in the current more favorable
market environment and on a risk-reward basis, building long
dollar/yen positions on pull-back close to the 78.00 mark is an
appealing strategy," BMO Capital Markets said in a note.