* Dollar index close to lowest since February
* Euro holds recent gains, near four-month peak
* Investors look to Bank of Japan policy meeting this week
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 17 The dollar stayed close to a
seven-month low on Monday and was expected to remain weak after
the U.S. Federal Reserve last week embarked on a new bout of
aggressive monetary stimulus, with any recovery likely to be
modest.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit's value
against a basket of currencies, stood at 78.867, having
fallen as far as 78.601 on Friday, a level last seen in late
February.
The euro held not far from a four-month high versus the
dollar, buoyed both by the Fed measures and the European Central
Bank's outlining earlier this month of its plan to lower
borrowing costs for indebted euro zone countries.
Traders said some investors may be tempted to book some
profit at current higher levels, though analysts said the
broader trend was for the common currency to gain further.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3109, off a peak
of $1.31691 reached on Friday though it held above reported bids
around $1.3080. It has gained around 9 percent since hitting a
two-year low of $1.2042 in July.
"The euro is still likely to move a bit higher. The momentum
is not over yet," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency
research at Standard Bank.
"It may see a dip down towards $1.30 again but it won't go
much below that ... Maybe the market will tend to consolidate
around here but I would be more inclined to buy on dips than to
sell on strength." He said the euro could rise towards
$1.3250-$1.3300 over the next week or so.
The euro's gains have gathered pace since the U.S. Federal
Reserve said last week it would buy $40 billion a month of
mortgage-backed securities until the jobs market improved, which
encouraged investors to sell the dollar.
"It's a combination of improvements in Europe and
deteriorating dollar sentiment ... We could trade below $1.30
again but will see $1.35 by year-end," said Daragh Maher,
currency strategist at HSBC.
The euro also hit an eight-month high against the safe-haven
Swiss franc of 1.21849 francs on EBS.
Markets are waiting to see if Spain will ask for help to
tackle its debt.
Some analysts said Madrid appeared to be paving the way for
requesting such assistance after it said it would set clear
deadlines for structural reforms by month-end.
BOJ MEETING
The dollar was steady at 78.38 yen, holding above a
seven-month low of 77.13 yen hit on Thursday after the Fed
unveiled its monetary stimulus.
Investors are focused on how Japanese authorities might
respond to the yen's latest rise versus the dollar. Market
jitters about the potential for yen-selling intervention by
Japanese authorities helped limit the dollar's drop last week.
"When we broke down through 78 yen people were beginning to
wonder. They (Japanese authorities) last intervened when it was
at 76 so I don't really feel we are quite on the cusp of
intervention, although the language has been stepped up," said
HSBC's Maher.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi repeated on Friday his
warning to markets against pushing up the yen too much, saying
authorities would take decisive action if necessary and would
not rule out any measures.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.2 percent to
US$1.0520, off a six-month high of $1.0625 set on Friday. Market
players said the currency's strength was likely to be limited by
concerns about slowing growth in China, Australia's biggest
export market.