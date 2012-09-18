* Euro slips as Spanish bonds yields rise
* German ZEW survey awaited
* Speculation BOJ may ease policy seen weighing on yen
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 18 The euro fell on Tuesday,
succumbing to profit taking after rallying to four-month highs
against the dollar and yen a day earlier, with a renewed rise in
peripheral bond yields likely to weigh on sentiment.
The yen ceded ground against the dollar on speculation the
Bank of Japan might loosen policy after the U.S. Federal Reserve
launched a fresh round of monetary stimulus last week.
The euro stood at $1.3080, down 0.3 percent on the
day, having hit $1.3173 hit on Monday, its highest since May 4.
Traders said option barriers at $1.3200 appeared safe for
now, with bids from sovereign investors cited at $1.3080/90 and
stop-loss orders below $1.3070.
The euro has rallied about 9 percent from a two-year low of
$1.2042 in July when investors were worried the currency bloc
might be heading for a break-up as Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs soared.
Two-year Spanish bond yields rose on Tuesday,
up 4.8 basis points on the day at 3.45 percent.
Optimism the European Central Bank's new bond buying scheme
will help Madrid weather the debt crisis has helped lift the
euro, though Spain's apparent reluctance to seek a bailout has
worried investors, contributing to higher bond yields.
"Unless we get this uncertainty out of the way, we expect
the euro to face some resistance around its highs," said Adam
Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
Investors' immediate focus was a German analyst and investor
sentiment survey. The ZEW economic sentiment survey is forecast
to show a slight improvement though current conditions are
expected to ease in September, compared with August.
A positive surprise could see the euro bounce, but those
gains are likely to be limited, traders said.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to trade at 102.90 yen,
having rallied to a four-month high of 103.858 yen on Monday.
BOJ SPECULATION
The dollar traded at 78.70 yen, having risen as high
as 78.93 yen on Monday on buying by speculative accounts such as
hedge funds, traders said. It hit a seven-month low of 77.13 yen
just last Thursday.
"There's quite a lot of expectations about the BOJ's easing
priced in now. The dollar/yen is unlikely to fall much ahead of
the outcome of the BOJ's policy meeting," said a senior trader
at a European bank, referring to the bank's two-day meeting that
started on Tuesday.
The Fed's announcement last week of a new asset-buying
programme has led to speculation the BOJ might also ease policy
to prevent the yen from strengthening.
"We expect the Bank of Japan to increase its asset buying
fund by five trillion yen ($63 billion). If it does, the dollar
might have a chance to break resistance around 79.50 yen.
Alternatively, if it doesn't, the dollar will fall below 78
yen," said Osamu Takashima, chief Japan FX strategist at
Citibank.
A rise in U.S. bond yields after the Fed's action also
supported the dollar. The 10-year yield stood near a
four-month high of 1.89 percent hit on Friday.
Dollar/yen has traditionally been highly correlated with
U.S. yields, partly based on the perception that they should
attract more dollar-buying by Japanese investors.
The Australian dollar traded at $1.0430, pressured
by worries that slower growth in China would put the brakes on
Australia's mining boom.