* Yen falls after BOJ increases asset purchase
* Dollar/yen may rise further, could struggle around 80 yen
* Euro slips vs yen on profit-taking
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 19 The yen fell to one-month low
against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased
monetary policy more than expected, but with other major central
banks also easing, its losses may be limited.
The BOJ's move encouraged investors to take more risk. This
nudged the euro higher against the dollar before it succumbed to
fresh profit-taking. Talk of a European central bank
diversifying out of the euro also weighed on the currency.
The dollar jumped to 79.23 yen, its highest since
Aug. 22, after the BOJ's decision. This took it well above a
seven-month low of 77.13 yen hit last week. It was last trading
at 78.91 yen, up 0.15 percent on the day.
The BOJ increased asset purchases by 10 trillion yen, almost
double than what some had expected. This followed aggressive
monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a European
Central Bank plan to buy unlimited amount of government bonds of
indebted euro zone states.
But analysts said the yen's falls could be limited as the
Fed easing had put the dollar under selling pressure while
global economic worries may temper risk appetite. All this will
keep the risk of currency intervention by the Japanese alive.
"We are at around 79 yen and if it drops below the 78
handle, we would expect verbal intervention to be ramped up. If
it falls below 77 yen we can expect them to intervene," said Ned
Rumpeltin, head of G-10 FX strategy at Standard Chartered Bank.
"We are long-term bears on the yen, but until U.S. yields
move higher on a sustained basis, we do not expect the dollar to
rise much. Also with half-yearly book closure coming up in
Japan, we could see some exporter demand for repatriation
flows."
Analysts said a repeat of the yen's sharp fall in
February-March, when the dollar hit 84.187 yen in the wake of
surprise easing by the BOJ, was unlikely as both the ECB and the
Fed are viewed as having eased more aggressively.
The dollar faces stiff resistance at its 200-day moving
average at 79.32 yen, followed by its August high of 79.66 and
then the psychological 80 yen level.
"The real test for dollar/yen is whether the current move
can carry it above 80 yen," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen. "I think it will run out of
steam as you need very good numbers out of the U.S. and risk
appetite to maintain pressure on the yen."
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said Japan's economic
recovery may be delayed by six months due to a prolonged
slowdown in global growth.
EURO SLIPS
The euro erased earlier gains against the yen. The single
currency was down 0.2 percent on the day at 102.57
yen, off an earlier high of 103.63 yen.
Its drop against the yen saw it cut earlier gains versus the
dollar. It traded at $1.3000, well below Monday's four-month
high as analysts said its sharp rise since the action by the ECB
and Fed may have been overdone.
The euro hit $1.31729 on Monday, its strongest since
early May, but has since eased. Traders cited robust sovereign
bids at $1.2980/90 with stop loss orders below $1.2980.
Given that the euro had rallied some 9 percent since late
July, traders said the pullback reflected some mild
profit-taking as markets waited to see whether Spain would apply
for aid and trigger the ECB's bond-buying programme.
While many market players expect Spain eventually to ask for
a bailout, some say investors' patience could be tested as
Madrid is likely to resist tough conditions which some northern
euro zone countries would want imposed in return for any aid.
Spain's deputy prime minister, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria,
said on Tuesday the government was still considering the terms
of a bailout.
The euro was expected to remain broadly in favour, however,
as the ECB's plans to tackle the debt crisis have encouraged
investors to pare aggressive short positions.