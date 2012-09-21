* Euro recovers from Thursday's sell-off, trades above $1.30
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 21 The euro climbed on Friday as
speculation Spain may soon request aid enabled it to recover
ground lost the previous day.
More gains could see it target a four-and-a-half month peak
of $1.31729 reached early this week, though traders said it was
likely to struggle to reach those levels unless Spain makes a
decisive move towards seeking a bailout.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to a high of $1.3048,
extending gains after it broke through reported stop loss buy
orders above $1.30, with traders citing demand from Middle East
investors.
Sources told Reuters Spain is considering freezing pensions
and speeding up a rise in the retirement aid as it attempts to
meet conditions of an international aid package.
This helped the euro recover strongly from a low of $1.2919
reached on Thursday, when it was dented by weak euro zone
business surveys on Thursday which stoked concerns about a
deepening recession.
"If the euro closes above $1.30 this week we could see the
euro drift higher next week," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing
for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.
"There is still prevailing dollar weakness from quantitative
easing in the U.S. and the euro has come out in a new range
which looks like it will be more stubborn."
The dollar fell 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies,
with the its index at 79.112, bringing it closer to a
six-and-a-half month low of 78.601 hit last week in the wake of
aggressive monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Support for the euro was seen at Thursday's low, which stood
just above its 233-day moving average at $1.2915.
"It is just a matter of time before Spain applies for
financing in the coming weeks and that will be euro positive,"
said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
He expected the euro to rise, with a target of $1.31 or
slightly higher in one month's time. However, he said it would
peak at not more than $1.34-$1.35, adding that Spain applying
for funding would be "the last piece of euro-positive news".
"We are coming to the point where most of the good news for
the euro is discounted."
Sterling also rose to its highest in nearly 13
months against the dollar at $1.6310, helped by UK public
borrowing data that was not as bad as expected.
Riskier currencies and equities rose broadly, with the
high-yielding Australian dollar climbing 0.8 percent to
$1.0519.
UNCERTAINTIES REMAIN
The euro has been buoyed recently by a the European Central
Bank plan to buy the bonds of indebted euro zone countries - but
it can only do that once that country requests aid.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has so far hesitated
over seeking a bailout, creating uncertainty in financial
markets.
There are also uncertainties regarding Greece, with
negotiators still short of a deal that would unlock the next
instalment of the country's 31.5-billion-euro bailout package.
"Two key questions. When is Spain going to ask for help, and
will Greece be given the time and the money to effectively
disappear off the radar screens for another six months or so?"
said Gareth Berry, G10 FX strategist for UBS in Singapore.
The dollar was steady at 78.22 yen, well below a
one-month high of 79.23 yen hit on Wednesday after the Bank of
Japan boosted its asset-buying programme to help fuel the
country's economic recovery.