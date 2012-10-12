* Euro rises, traders await clarity on Spanish bailout

* Potential for euro to rally if Madrid requests aid

* Yen capped after U.S. jobs data, Softbank news

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Oct 12 The euro rose on Friday but remained well within its recent range as traders awaited clarity on when and whether heavily indebted Spain would request a bailout to shore up its finances.

Buying by sovereign investors lifted the single currency in early trade, but it looked likely to struggle for traction until answers emerged over a potential Spanish aid request, which would likely trigger European Central Bank bond buying.

The Spanish economy minister said on Friday there was no political resistance to a bailout request from within the euro zone.

The euro was at $1.2976, up 0.4 percent on the day but down 0.4 percent week-on-week as concerns over corporate earnings hurt stock markets and currencies seen as higher risk, and as worries over Spain curbed fresh buying.

It has traded in a tight range roughly between $1.28 and $1.3170 since mid-September.

"There would be buyers for the euro and sellers for the dollar if Spain got its bailout, but while that may have seemed almost inevitable a few weeks ago, now it looks as though that could be delayed," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley said.

"If there is some sort of resolution politically to bring that forward, that could break (the euro) out (of its range), but it's very difficult to know how that resolution can be achieved when Spain politically is not in a position where it can ask for that bailout."

The euro hit a 10-day low at $1.2825 on Thursday, but found good support at its 200-day moving average at $1.28249.

It recovered after the International Monetary Fund said Europe's heavily indebted countries should be given more time to cut deficits.

Buying by Asian central banks at lower levels also lent support to the single currency, dealers said, although stocks dipped on Friday, which could buoy interest in currencies seen as lower risk, like the dollar, at the euro's expense.

Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley, said he expected a stronger euro in coming months given the likely boost from a Spanish aid request.

"The euro is positioned to extend its rebound and we expect a move back up to September levels from 1.3170 to 1.34 for the year-end," he said.

YEN EASES VS DOLLAR

Against the yen, the euro rose 0.4 percent to 101.69 yen . The dollar hit a high of 78.54 yen, recovering from Thursday's 10-day low against the Japanese currency of 77.94 yen.

Data showing a drop in initial U.S. jobless claims last week to a 4-1/2 year low and news that Japanese wireless service provider Softbank Corp may buy a majority stake in Sprint Nextel, in a deal potentially worth at least 1 trillion yen ($12.74 billion), helped lift the dollar against the yen, traders said.

Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo, said the potential Softbank deal was so large that currency markets could be tapped for part of the financing.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to US$1.0256, retreating from the previous session's one-week high of US$1.0294.