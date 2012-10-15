* Euro climbs from session low on real money buying
* China export rebound underpins commodity currencies
* Uncertainty about Spanish aid deal persists
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 15 The euro edged higher against the
dollar on Monday but looked unlikely to break out of its recent
tight range as traders awaited clarity on when Spain may request
a bailout.
Uncertainty over when Madrid will ask for financial aid, and
over whether Greece can agree on new austerity measures with its
indebted lenders, has discouraged some investors from buying the
euro in recent weeks.
At the same time, expectations that the single currency will
rally once Spain seeks a rescue package have kept market players
from betting heavily against it.
As a result the euro has been trapped in a tight range
roughly between $1.28 and $1.31 since mid-September, with
options barriers cited below $1.28.
It was last up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.2975,
recovering from a low of $1.2891 on reported buying by sovereign
investors and companies.
"A lack of political action is keeping the euro pinned down.
The euro remains a sell on rallies because the ECB's decision to
buy unlimited government bonds is only a palliative," said Adam
Myers, senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
The European Central Bank has said it will buy bonds of
countries that apply for a bailout, In Spain's case, such a move
would bring down the country's borrowing costs and probably
spark a broader increase in investor appetite for risk.
Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid
from the euro zone next month. The request would probably be
dealt with alongside a revised loan programme for Greece and a
bailout for Cyprus in one big package.
The next focus for investors is a European Union summit
later this week at which the focus will be on Spain and Greece.
While Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has said Greece
is likely to agree to a new austerity package with international
lenders at the meeting, a formal request by Madrid for aid is
not expected.
"The market is in a holding pattern with investors looking
for an uneventful EU summit," said Valentin Marinov, head of
European G10 currency strategy at Citi.
"Chances are, however, that the headwinds for euro could
intensify again if a Spain bailout request doesn't come soon and
a solution for Greece is delayed until the November EU summit."
Marinov said that in the absence of positive surprises from
the summit the euro could dip again towards $1.28 in the
near-term, but there would be strong support at the 200-day
moving average around $1.2825.
CHINESE EXPORTS
Data over the weekend showed China's exports grew at roughly
twice the rate expected in September, while imports also
increased, possibly indicating that measures to spur growth in
the world's second biggest economy are working.
That helped demand for riskier assets like stocks and
commodity currencies like the Australian dollar. The
Aussie edged up 0.1 percent on the day to $1.0238.
The U.S. dollar, which tends to be sold when investor
sentiment picks up, slipped from a session high of 79.968 to
79.619, close to flat on the day.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against the yen, however, to
78.57 yen.
A trader for a major Japanese bank in Singapore said the
dollar drew some support from market speculation related to
recent media reports that Japanese wireless service provider
Softbank Corp was looking to buy about 70 percent of
U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.
Ever since reports of the possible deal emerged last week,
there has been market talk that it could generate dollar-buying,
yen-selling flows in the foreign exchange market.