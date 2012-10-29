* Euro slips, weighed down by Greek and Spanish concerns
* Yen's upside capped as BOJ expected to ease on Tuesday
* Light U.S. trading expected as storm nears East Coast
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 29 The euro fell on Monday, hurt by
uncertainty over whether Greece can agree to a deal on austerity
and with no sign of when Spain might request aid.
The single currency was expected to stay subdued against the
dollar and the yen with investors preferring safe-haven
currencies, also on renewed worries about weak earnings from top
companies in the region.
Near-bankrupt Greece needs a comprehensive deal on an
austerity package to unlock its next tranche of aid before it
runs out of cash in mid-November. International lenders have
refused to make more concessions on changes to labour laws
contested by a junior coalition partner, prolonging the impasse
on a reforms package and weighing on the euro.
The single currency was down 0.4 percent at $1.2895,
not far from a two-week low of $1.2882, with bids from sovereign
investors cited at $1.2850. Technical analysts saw support at
its 200-day moving average of $1.2835.
The euro bought 102.65 yen, down 0.5 percent and
well off a six-month peak of 104.59 yen reached on Oct. 23.
A Spanish bailout would enable the European Central Bank to
buy the country's bonds. Unless Spain seeks a rescue, sentiment
towards the euro is unlikely to turn positive, traders said.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti meets Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday and while little is expected
from the meeting, some expect Italy to keep pushing Spain to
seek a bailout as it would lower borrowing costs for other
peripheral euro zone countries.
"Greece has come back to the radar and along with Spain, it
poses a slight negative for the euro," said Jeremy Stretch, head
of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"That, along with a risk-negative environment, means the
dollar will be bid, though we expect the euro to find support at
its 200-day moving average."
Traders expect activity will be thin as Hurricane Sandy is
expected to slam into the U.S. East Coast later on Monday. U.S.
stock and options markets will be closed on Monday, and possibly
Tuesday, as regulators, exchanges and brokers worry about the
integrity of markets and the safety of employees.
YEN CONSOLIDATES
The yen steadied well above last week's lows with many
speculators already running significant short positions against
the yen before ahead of the Bank of Japan meeting on Tuesday.
The dollar bought 79.60 yen, flat on the day and well
below Friday's four-month high of 80.38 yen. The greenback
remains well above its early October low of 77.79 yen, with
support cited at its 200-day moving average, now at 79.51 yen.
The BOJ is expected to further ease monetary policy and
might make a stronger commitment to keep pumping in cash until
its 1 percent annual inflation target is achieved, sources have
said.
"BOJ easing expectations were a big factor for markets last
week, but are not having much impact this week, with the likely
outcome already factored in," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
Data on Friday showed currency speculators had hiked their
bets against the yen, with the market posting a net short
position for the first time since May.
However, some said the yen could weaken further no matter
what the BOJ outcome. Should the central bank even refrain from
easing as strongly as the market expects, futures and options
market data suggests the yen's underlying soft trend will remain
intact.