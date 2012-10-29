* Euro slips, weighed down by Greek and Spanish concerns
* Yen's upside capped as BOJ expected to ease on Tuesday
* Light U.S. trading expected as storm nears East Coast
NEW YORK, Oct 29 The euro slipped against the
dollar and yen on Monday, hurt by uncertainty over whether
Greece can agree to a deal on austerity and with no sign of when
Spain might request aid.
The single currency was expected to stay subdued against the
dollar and the yen, with investors preferring safe-haven
currencies also on renewed worries about weak earnings from top
companies in the region.
Near-bankrupt Greece needs a comprehensive deal on an
austerity package to unlock its next tranche of aid before it
runs out of cash in mid-November. International lenders have
refused to make more concessions on changes to labour laws
contested by a junior coalition partner, prolonging the impasse
on a reforms package and weighing on the euro.
A Spanish bailout would enable the European Central Bank to
buy the country's bonds. Unless Spain seeks a rescue, sentiment
towards the euro is unlikely to turn positive, traders said.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti meets Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday and while little is expected
from the meeting, some expect Italy to keep pushing Spain to
seek a bailout as it would lower borrowing costs for other
peripheral euro zone countries.
"There's no quick fix for Europe's problems and even though
this week's European bond auctions and Spanish bond redemption
may pass smoothly, the stability will be a mere illusion," said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York. "Spain is in a state of denial about its problems and
while current borrowing costs are more manageable, they need to
drop below 5 percent to remove the need for a bailout."
The single currency was down 0.4 percent at $1.2895,
not far from a two-week low of $1.2881, with bids from sovereign
investors cited at $1.2850. Technical analysts saw support at
its 200-day moving average..
The euro bought 102.65 yen, down 0.4 percent and
well off a six-month peak reached on Oct. 23.
Traders expect activity will be thin as Hurricane Sandy is
expected to slam into the U.S. East Coast later on Monday. U.S.
stock and options markets will be closed on Monday, and possibly
Tuesday, as regulators, exchanges and brokers worry about the
integrity of markets and the safety of employees.
"The market is likely to remain quiet today as many are more
focused on personal safety and the safety of their family and
property," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading
in Stamford, Connecticut. "I would expect we remain in a
sluggish risk tone, meaning U.S. dollar bid and emerging market
soft through the remainder of today as there isn't much to shift
the grumpy mood of the market today."
YEN CONSOLIDATES
The dollar bought 79.60 yen, flat on the day and well
below Friday's four-month high.
The BOJ is expected to further ease monetary policy and
might make a stronger commitment to keep pumping in cash until
its 1 percent annual inflation target is achieved, sources have
said.
"BOJ easing expectations were a big factor for markets last
week, but are not having much impact this week, with the likely
outcome already factored in," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
However, some said the yen could weaken further no matter
what the BOJ outcome. Should the central bank even refrain from
easing as strongly as the market expects, futures and options
market data suggests the yen's underlying soft trend will remain
intact.