* Euro drops to 2-month low vs dollar, soft against yen
* Outlook fragile after euro's break below recent range
* Dollar index near 2-month high before U.S. election
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 6 The euro fell to a two-month low
against the dollar on Tuesday, with the outlook for the single
currency clouded by uncertainty over a parliamentary vote in
Greece on budget and labour reforms.
Investors also headed for the safe-havens of the dollar and
the yen with one eye on Tuesday's U.S. presidential election,
which looked too close to call.
Opinion polls show Barack Obama and Republican challenger
Mitt Romney in a dead heat, although the president has a slight
advantage in several swing states.
The euro shed 0.2 percent to trade at $1.27635 on
trading platform EBS, its lowest level in two months. That was
well below its Sept. 17 high of $1.31729 struck after the
European Central Bank pledged to buy government bonds of
struggling euro zone countries.
The latest decline has pushed the euro out of the
$1.2800/3200 trading range it has held since mid-September.
Immediate support is seen around $1.2741, the 38.2 percent
retracement of the euro's July to September rally.
"We are seeing investors getting disillusioned about the
euro zone, the positive factor from the ECB's plan to buy bonds
is fading and that is fundamentally weighing on the euro," said
Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"There isn't much progress on when Spain will seek a bailout
and now we have the Greek vote. Suffice to say if the vote
fails, the euro will drop and the dollar will rally, but even if
the vote passes, any rally in the euro will be short-lived."
The parliament in Athens will approve or reject on Wednesday
a government package of measures including cost cuts and tax
hikes amounting to 13.5 billion euros ($17 billion) by 2016.
Approval of the reforms and the passage of the 2013 budget
are crucial to unlocking 31.5 billion euros in aid from an IMF
and EU bailout that has been on hold for months.
"Everyone is nervous because of all the uncertainty over
what might happen (in Athens) tomorrow," said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
on Monday that Greece and its lenders are on track to reach a
deal to unfreeze emergency payments at a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers on Nov. 12.
A senior EU official earlier cast doubt on whether a deal
could be struck next week.
DOLLAR UNDERPINNED
The dollar index rose to 80.811, not far from its
two-month high of 80.843.
With the Republicans seen retaining control of the U.S.
House of Representatives, a victory for Obama would be seen as
raising the risk of policy paralysis over the country's 'fiscal
cliff'.
If Congress cannot agree new arrangements, about $600
billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes will kick
in early next year, all of which could hurt U.S. economic growth
and underpin safe-haven assets.
The dollar underperformed the yen, however, falling 0.2
percent to 80.13 yen, and well below a six-month high of
80.68 yen hit on Friday. Traders said investors cut long dollar
positions built up earlier.
The Australian dollar climbed after Australia's central bank
kept interest rates unchanged at 3.25 percent, citing higher
domestic inflation and an improved global background, although
it still left the door open to more stimulus if needed.
The decision came as a surprise to some market players. The
Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent to $1.0420.