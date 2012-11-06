* Euro drops to 2-month low vs dollar, soft against Aussie
* Outlook fragile after euro's break below recent range
* Weak euro zone PMI, German industrial data weighs
* Dollar index near 2-month high before U.S. election
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Nov 6 The euro hit a two-month low
against the dollar on Tuesday, with the outlook clouded by
uncertainty over a parliamentary vote in Greece and the risk of
a deep economic slowdown in the euro zone.
Investors also headed for the safe-havens of the dollar and
the yen ahead of the result of Tuesday's U.S. presidential
election, which looked too close to call.
Opinion polls showed incumbent Barack Obama and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney in a dead heat, although the president
has a slight advantage in several swing states.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.2795, having dropped to
$1.27635 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level in two
months earlier in the European session.
That was well below its Sept. 17 high of $1.31729 struck
after the European Central Bank pledged to buy government bonds
of struggling euro zone countries that requested help.
Traders said investors were adding to short positions
against the euro and looking to sell at higher levels after weak
euro zone PMI data bore grim tidings for the fourth quarter and
German industrial orders slumped in September.
Immediate support is seen around $1.2741, the 38.2 percent
retracement of the euro's July to September rally.
"The PMIs and German orders are very much on the weak side
and the weakness in the euro zone will keep the euro under
pressure," said Steven Saywell, European head of FX strategy at
BNP Paribas.
"In particular there are some other currency pairs that will
outpace the euro including the Aussie dollar, New Zealand dollar
and the (British) pound."
The euro fell to an eight-week low against the high-yielding
Australian dollar at A$1.2244, while it plumbed a
one-month low against the British pound as investors
grew jittery about whether Greece's parliament can pass a reform
package.
Parliament will approve or reject the package of measures,
including cost cuts and tax hikes amounting to 13.5 billion
euros ($17 billion) by 2016, on Wednesday.
Approval of the reforms and the passage of the 2013 budget
are crucial to unlocking 31.5 billion euros in aid from an IMF/
EU bailout that has been on hold for months.
"We are seeing investors getting disillusioned about the
euro zone, the positive factor from the ECB's plan to buy bonds
is fading and that is fundamentally weighing on the euro," said
Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"There isn't much progress on when Spain will seek a bailout
and now we have the Greek vote. Suffice to say if the vote
fails, the euro will drop and the dollar will rally, but even if
the vote passes, any rally in the euro will be short-lived."
DOLLAR UNDERPINNED
The dollar index edged lower to 80.67, but was not
far off its two-month high of 80.843.
With the Republicans seen retaining control of the U.S.
House of Representatives, a victory for Obama would be seen as
raising the risk of policy paralysis over the country's
so-called 'fiscal cliff'.
If Congress cannot agree new arrangements, about $600
billion in government spending cuts and higher taxes will kick
in early next year, all of which could hurt U.S. economic growth
and underpin safe-haven assets.
"The key outcome to the election will be the issue of the
fiscal cliff which will need a significant mandate to deal
with," Saywell said, expecting a win for incumbent Barack Obama.
The dollar underperformed the yen, however, falling 0.2
percent to 80.16 yen, and well below a six-month high of
80.68 yen hit on Friday. Traders said investors cut long dollar
positions built up earlier.
The Australian dollar climbed after Australia's central bank
decided against a rate cut and kept its benchmark rate at 3.25
percent, citing higher inflation and an improved global
background, although it still left the door open to more
stimulus if needed.
The decision came as a surprise to some market players. The
Australian dollar rose 0.8 percent to a near six-week high of
$1.0440.