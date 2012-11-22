* Euro at 6-1/2 month high versus yen, 3-week high vs dollar
* Helped by expectations of an eventual Greek deal
* Euro zone flash manufacturing PMI not as bad as forecast
* Yen slides to 7-1/2 month low versus dollar, Aussie
By Philip Baillie
LONDON, Nov 22 The euro extended gains on
Thursday, hitting its highest since late April against the yen
on expectations international lenders will soon agree an aid
deal for Greece and Japan would ease monetary policy further.
The single currency also rose to a three-week high against
the dollar helped by euro zone data which showed manufacturing
activity slowed less than expected in November.
The PMI data marginally eased worries about a deepening euro
zone recession, especially after an earlier survey revealed
manufacturing in China expanded for the first time in 13 months.
. But gains looked fragile as the euro zone economy
was likely to struggle in coming months, keeping alive chances
of further interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to 106.35 yen, having
risen to 106.585 yen earlier. More gains could see it target
resistance at the 100-week moving average around 106.69 yen.
The single currency rose 0.4 percent on the day to $1.28845
according to EBS data, its highest since early November.
Traders cited steady buying by U.S. investors with sentiment
helped by lower yields on Greek and Spanish bonds.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday an
agreement to release aid to Athens was still possible next
Monday, helping the euro recover after Greece's international
lenders had earlier failed to reach a deal.
"The driving factors behind euro/dollar are the global
macroeconomic backdrop seems to be improving and people are
pricing out the tail risk on Greece... There is less concern
about whether a deal on Greece will eventually be struck," said
Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of currency research at Danske
Bank.
He said this was encouraging investors to square recent
short positions in the euro and other riskier currencies before
the long weekend in the United States. Volumes would be thin,
however, due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
Danske's Rasmussen added that expectations of more monetary
easing in Japan would encourage yen-funded carry trades, in
which investors borrow in low-yielding currencies like the yen
in order to investor in higher-yielding assets.
YEN TO SLIDE
The dollar has climbed around 4 percent against the yen in
the last seven trading sessions, with the Japanese currency
weakened by market expectations that the country's next
government could push the Bank of Japan to implement more
drastic monetary stimulus.
The dollar rose to 82.84 yen, its highest since early
April. The yen also hit a 7-1/2 month low versus the
higher-yielding Australian dollar and against
sterling.
Shinzo Abe, the leader of Japan's opposition Liberal
Democratic Party, which holds a commanding lead in opinion polls
before an election on Dec. 16, has called for "unlimited" easing
until 2 or 3 percent inflation is achieved, as well as pushing
short-term interest rates to zero or below.
Analysts say yen weakness could persist until the election
next month.
"We think the yen will continue to weaken against the dollar
related to elections on December 16 when the BOJ is expected to
be more aggressive in its easing...but the move has been a bit
too fast," said Marcus Hettinger, Global FX Strategist at Credit
Suisse.
He added the bank's target for the euro is to reach 108 yen
in three months' time. But he said he expects a target of 80 for
dollar/yen, largely from dollar weakness in 2013 as the Federal
Reserve considers more monetary easing.
But optimism on the U.S. budget front has grown after
leading legislators recently expressed confidence that they
could reach a deal to avert the so-called fiscal cliff of
spending cuts and tax hikes due to take effect in early 2013.