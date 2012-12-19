* Euro climbs on better German Ifo survey
* Yen hits lowest level vs euro since August 2011
* BOJ expected to ease policy on Thursday
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 19 The euro rose to a 16-month high
against the yen and an 8-1/2 month peak against the dollar on
Wednesday, bolstered by better-than-expected German business
confidence data.
The yen also weakened to its lowest in more than a year-and-
a-half against the dollar on expectations the Bank of Japan will
ease monetary policy at the end of its two-day policy meeting
that ends on Thursday.
Many analysts said the euro could extend gains against both
the dollar and yen thanks to year-end demand from corporate and
long-term investors in thin trading conditions. Currency
speculators are also cutting short euro positions built earlier
this year as worries about the euro zone showed signs of waning.
Germany's Ifo survey showed business sentiment rose for the
second month running in December, raising hopes that Europe's
largest economy will recover quickly from a weak end to the
year. The expectations component of the Ifo survey also
rose.
The euro rose 0.6 percent to 112.305 yen, its
highest level since early August 2011, taking out a reported
options barrier at 112 yen.
Against the dollar, the single currency rose to its
highest since early April of $1.3294. Many analysts said the
next target for the euro is the late March high just below
$1.34.
"There's a rise in expectations (in the Ifo survey) and
that's what we need for better future growth," said Lutz
Karpowitz, FX strategist at Commerzbank. "This makes an (ECB)
rate cut more unlikely in the beginning of 2013 and that should
be positive for the euro."
Tentative signs of progress in U.S. budget talks also helped
to lift sentiment towards assets linked to
growth.
If U.S. policymakers do reach a compromise to avert steep
tax hikes and spending cuts early next year, strategists said
currencies that tend to gain on a better global growth outlook -
like the euro and Australian dollar - should benefit.
The dollar index fell to a two-month low of 79.062.
BROAD YEN WEAKNESS
But the dollar rose against the yen to a 20-month
high of 84.58 yen and rising past an option barrier at 84.50
yen. It triggered stop-loss buy orders above that level.
Traders reported steady buying of short-dated topside
strikes in the dollar/yen options, reflecting more weakness in
store for the Japanese yen.
Expectations of looser policy from the BOJ, which tend to
weigh on the yen, have been bolstered by a landslide election
victory for Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at the
weekend. The LDP is committed to aggressive monetary easing.
The BOJ concludes its two-day policy meeting on Thursday and
is widely expected to announce another round of monetary easing.
Fourteen of 19 economists polled by Reuters last week said
they expected the BOJ to ease this week, most likely by
increasing its 91 trillion yen ($1 trillion) asset-buying and
lending programme by up to 10 trillion yen.
Some analysts warned BOJ measures could fall short of
expectations. This may prompt some to buy back the yen.
"Markets are getting pretty excited about tomorrow's BOJ
announcement, rightly or wrongly. Profit-taking either into the
BOJ or directly after makes sense both in dollar/yen and the
Nikkei," said Geoff Kendrick, FX strategist at Nomura, who said
the BOJ was more likely to take strong measures in 2013.
Investors are also focused on whether the BOJ will raise its
inflation target. Several sources familiar with the BOJ's
thinking have said the central bank will consider no later than
January whether to adopt a 2 percent target.
In addition to speculation that the BOJ might ramp up
monetary easing in coming months, a deterioration in Japan's
trade balance has also contributed to the recent bets against
the yen.