* Dollar/yen retreats from Friday's high after swift rally
* Could fall further if BOJ does not meet expectations
* Euro falls vs dollar ahead of ECB meeting on Thursday
NEW YORK, Jan 7 The dollar fell against the yen
on Monday after its swift rise to a 2-1/2 year high last week as
investors considered the move too far, too fast but rose against
the euro on speculation the European Central Bank could hint at
future rate cuts.
Without U.S. economic data to drive the New York session one
way or another, currencies are likely to trade in the day's
ranges and look to events later in the week or react to changes
in other asset classes such as stocks.
"With no U.S. economic data on the docket today, currency
markets could continue their quiet consolidative tone, but if
equities come under some selling pressure, the yen crosses could
follow and euro could once again test the 1.3000 barrier as the
day proceeds," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
Strategy at BK Asset Management.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 87.95 yen, off
Friday's peak of 88.40 yen using Reuters data, its strongest
since July 2010. Traders said the dollar could extend its fall
if it broke below reported stop loss sell orders at 87.50 yen.
Expectations of aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of
Japan has seen the dollar rally more than 8 percent versus the
yen since early December. The BOJ meets on Jan. 21-22.
Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at
BMO Capital Markets in London said there was a risk the BOJ's
actions might fall short of market forecasts, leading the dollar
to weaken.
"There is a risk that markets got a little bit carried away
and that we don't see as much as we were hoping for (from the
BOJ) and we see a pullback in dollar/yen."
Traders also said the yen found some support on worries that
Japanese mobile operator Softbank Corp's deal to buy 70
percent of U.S. carrier Sprint Nextel Corp could run into
complications.
EURO FALLS
The euro fell 0.5 percent to 114.65 yen, moving
away from Wednesday's 18-month high of 115.99 yen. It also eased
0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.3043, just above
last week's three-week low.
Analysts said the euro was likely to remain under pressure
as markets refocus on the euro zone's debt crisis and before the
ECB meeting later this week. Any indication of monetary stimulus
or comments on economic weakness could push it lower.
"If the ECB doesn't cut rates we could see a minor uptick in
the euro," said John Hardy, FX strategist at Saxo Bank in
London. "The bigger risk ... however is if they hint at the
possibility of more easing, which will weigh on the euro."
Late last week, the dollar gained broadly after Federal
Reserve minutes showing some policymakers considered ending
their bond-buying stimulus as early as this year.
Further comments from two top Fed officials suggested on
Friday the central bank could halt its asset purchases this
year.
Some analysts said the data suggested the euro had limited
scope for further short-covering rallies as investors cut
previous bets on the euro falling.
"We have seen a peak in the euro's strength. There was
perhaps excessive confidence in the euro as systemic risks in
the euro zone remain," Saxo's Hardy said.
Investors will also look at Spanish and Italian bond
auctions towards the end of the week. Healthy demand could help
the euro gain against the dollar.