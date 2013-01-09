* Yen comes under renewed pressure vs dollar and euro
* Expectations of BOJ easing likely to weigh on yen
* Euro steady ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 9 The dollar climbed against the yen
on Wednesday, moving back towards a recent 2-1/2 year high, as
renewed expectations of easier Bank of Japan monetary policy led
some investors to sell the Japanese currency.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent on the day to 87.50 yen,
lifting off a near one-week low of 86.82 hit earlier in the
session. That low marked a loss of about 1.9 percent from last
Friday's peak of 88.48 yen.
Traders said the dollar's pullback had lured in investors
waiting for a chance to buy on dips, and that speculation the
BOJ could deliver further aggressive easing steps at its Jan.
21-22 policy meeting would keep the yen under pressure.
"Flows overnight suggested there was some appetite to pick
up the dollar and that encouraged people back into the trade. No
one is going to want to be short yen going into the BOJ
meeting," said Derek Halpenny, European head of FX research at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking told Reuters the
central bank was likely to adopt a 2 percent inflation target at
the meeting, double its current goal, and issue a statement with
the government pledging bold monetary easing steps.
The BOJ will also consider easing monetary policy again this
month, probably through an increase in its 101 trillion yen
($1.2 trillion) asset buying and lending programme, the sources
said.
Expectations that Japan's newly elected government led by
Premier Shinzo Abe would push the BOJ to adopt more forceful
monetary stimulus measures have driven the yen sharply lower in
recent months. But the dollar and the euro eased against the yen
this week as investors locked in profits after steep gains.
At Friday's peak, the dollar had gained nearly 12 percent
against the yen since early November, and traders said the rally
was due a pause.
"After a 10-12 percent rise, there is bound to be some
consolidation and a shakeout could possibly see dollar drop to
84 yen," said Howard Jones, partner at money manager RMG Wealth
Management.
"But any consolidation will be short-lived. From a macro
view, with a huge change of policy taking place in Japan and the
government determined to drive the yen lower, one must not
underestimate them. We are looking at the dollar hitting 100 yen
during the course of this year."
DOLLAR STRENGTH
On Wednesday, Abe reiterated his call to the BOJ to take
sufficient steps to achieve a 2 percent inflation target while
Finance Minister Taro Aso called for aggressive measures to beat
deflation.
Option traders cited demand for bets the dollar will rise
further against the yen in the near term.
Implied volatilities edged up across the board, reflecting
demand to hedge against yen losses, with one-month vols rising
to 10 percent from 9.5 on Tuesday -- their highest
since early April last year.
One-month risk reversals were skewed towards
yen puts, trading at 0.5 vols on Wednesday.
The yen's weakness helped the euro, which rose about 0.3
percent to 114.20 yen, but was still some way from an
18-month high of 115.995 yen set on trading platform EBS on Jan.
2.
The euro was slightly lower at $1.3050, easing after
German industrial output rose less than forecast in November,
although bids from sovereign investors at $1.3040 were likely to
check a sharp drop. Chart support was expected near the Jan. 4
low of $1.2998 and from the 55- and 50-day moving averages, also
around that level.
Some strategists said expectations the European Central Bank
will keep its interest rates on hold on Thursday were also
likely to support the euro, although some investors and
economists believe rates will be cut later this year.
The dollar index was higher on the day at 80.517
while commodity currencies inched higher.