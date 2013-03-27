* Euro hits fresh 4-month low versus dollar
* Worries grow after Cyprus deal, euro may drop to $1.26
* Dollar index hits 7-1/2 month high, yen recovers
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 27 Mounting concerns that Cyprus's
rescue deal could see private investors foot the bill in future
euro zone bailouts and renewed uncertainty in Italy pushed the
euro down to a four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday.
More losses were expected given a soured outlook for the
euro zone economy and a risk of capital flight weighing down on
sentiment. The euro fell 0.6 percent on the day to
$1.2782, its lowest since late November, and down three percent
on the year.
Hedge funds were cited as big sellers.
The euro's drop below support at its 200-day moving average
of $1.2881 on Tuesday, left it vulnerable to more losses towards
its mid-November low of $1.2661, traders said.
Investors bought the more liquid dollar, often seen as a
refuge during times of the uncertainty, pushing the dollar index
against major currencies to a 7-1/2 month high of 83.192.
The euro's losses came as demand for Italian bonds at an
auction was hurt by investor nerves over a lack of progress in
forming a government in Rome.
Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement flatly rejected
overtures from centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani, who is
trying to muster the numbers to form a government after last
month's deadlocked general election.
Cyprus, meanwhile, was finalising capital controls to
prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious about their
savings after the country agreed to a rescue package with
international lenders.
"It is the risk of capital flight out of Cyprus that is
worrying," said Mankash Jain, head of FX and Investment
Management at hedge fund Solo Capital. "Investors would want to
hold the dollar or German Bunds in such a scenario. We see the
euro going only one way--and that is down."
Investor worries about their holdings in the euro zone
intensified after Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem told
Reuters on Monday that the Cyprus deal, where private
bondholders and depositors have to take hefty losses instead of
the taxpayer, could shape future bank rescues.
The European Central Bank sought to quash that suggestion on
Tuesday, insisting Cyprus was a unique case, but this was not
enough to allay fears.
"After the deal for Cyprus there is concern about what would
happen if another country were to ask for financial help," said
Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea. "It is
difficult to point at positive factors for the euro."
The spread between the yields on two-year U.S. Treasuries
and their German counterparts has widened
to its highest since late December in favour of the former. That
is likely to support the dollar, traders said.
YEN RECOVERS
The yen recovered as investors preferred the most liquid
currencies given the troubles in the euro zone. The euro was
down 0.6 percent against the yen at 120.65 yen while
the dollar was slightly lower at 94.30 yen.
The yen had earlier fallen against the dollar on the
prospect of aggressive monetary easing measures by the Bank of
Japan next week after the Nikkei business daily said the central
bank will boost bond buying at its meeting on April 3-4.
Sources also told Reuters the BOJ would likely start
open-ended asset purchases immediately rather than in 2014, as
originally agreed in January, and also buy longer-dated bonds.
But with aggressive easing by the BOJ widely expected, there
is a risk that it could fall short and that could see the yen
recover some lost ground.