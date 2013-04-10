* Dollar trades closer to 100 yen mark
* Euro supported by talk of Japanese portfolio flows
* Investors await U.S. Federal Reserve minutes
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 10 The yen hit a more than
three-year low against the euro and edged closer to 100 to the
dollar on Wednesday, extending a slide triggered by the Bank of
Japan's radical monetary easing steps.
Gains against the yen helped push the euro to a one-month
high against the dollar. The single currency has been supported
in recent days by market speculation that Japanese investors
looking for higher returns may pile into euro zone assets.
Analysts said the dollar would struggle temporarily to break
the 100 yen mark given hefty options barriers around that level,
but the yen was unlikely to recover much ground.
"Around 100 people have a lot of barriers they try to defend
by selling. It makes sense we have stalled but we are going to
go through that level, it's just a matter of time," said Geoff
Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 99.35 yen, just shy of
Tuesday's peak of 99.67 yen, its strongest since May 2009.
Technical resistance lies at 99.73 yen, the 50 percent
retracement of the dollar's drop from its June 2007 high of
124.14 yen to a record low of 75.311 yen set in October 2011.
The dollar has jumped around 7 percent against the yen since
last Thursday when the BOJ said it would pump about $1.4
trillion into the economy and double Japan's monetary base in
two years to defeat deflation.
Market players were taken by surprise by the scale of the
BOJ's actions and many strategists hastily revised their
dollar/yen forecasts higher as a result.
The next focus for investors will be minutes from the
Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, due for release later
in the session. The minutes could spur more demand for the
dollar if they contain any hint the central bank is considering
tapering its asset purchase programme.
TALK OF FLOWS
The euro rose around 0.7 percent to 130.465 yen,
its highest since January 2010.
The single currency climbed 0.2 percent to $1.3116,
its highest since March 8.
There has been market talk that plummeting Japanese bond
yields have already sent Japanese investors in search of higher
returns overseas, helping push French, Dutch, Austrian and
Belgian bond yields to record lows.
But many market participants were sceptical as Japanese
institutional investors are notoriously cautious, and said the
flows were more likely driven by speculators buying in
anticipation of their arrival.
"There is a lot of talk about Japanese investors moving
abroad, but it's hard to see them heading for bonds from the
likes of Spain or Portugal. They're unlikely to buy (German)
Bunds either as they don't offer any yield," said Kyosuke
Suzuki, director of foreign exchange at Societe Generale.
The Australian dollar hit a 2-1/2 month high of
$1.0525 after data showing Chinese imports surged 14.1 percent
on the year, well beyond market expectations, overtaking exports
to create a mild trade deficit.
The Australian currency was last up 0.3 percent at $1.0515.