* Dollar trades closer to 100 yen mark
* yen slips to more than 3-year low versus euro
* Euro supported by talk of Japanese portfolio flows
* Investors await U.S. Federal Reserve minutes
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, April 10 The yen hit a three-year low
against the euro and edged closer to 100 to the dollar on
Wednesday, extending a slide triggered by the Bank of Japan's
radical monetary easing.
Gains against the yen helped push the euro to a one-month
high against the dollar. The single currency has been supported
in recent days by market speculation that Japanese investors
looking for higher returns may opt for euro zone assets.
The euro hit 130.50 yen, its highest since
January 2010 in the morning, and was later up 0.6 percent on the
day at 130.36 yen.
Analysts said the dollar could temporarily find it difficult
to break 100 yen, however, given the rapid pace of its recent
rise.
"I think in the short term the dollar may struggle to rise
further against the yen because the recent price action up has
been too fast and too violent," said Vasileios Gkionakis, global
head of FX strategy at UniCredit in London.
"But in the medium term we remain bearish on the yen,
largely on the back of the massive BOJ monetary injection, which
was one of the largest across the developed world."
The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 99.53 yen, just shy of
Tuesday's peak of 99.67 yen, its strongest since May 2009.
Technical resistance lies at 99.73 yen, the 50 percent
retracement of the dollar's drop from its June 2007 high of
124.14 yen to a record low of 75.311 yen set in October 2011.
Strategists also said hefty options barriers around 100 yen
could prove tough to surpass for now but the dollar's eventual
rise past that level seems inevitable.
"Around 100 people have a lot of barriers they try to defend
by selling. It makes sense we have stalled but we are going to
go through that level, it's just a matter of time," said Geoff
Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
The dollar has jumped around 7 percent against the yen since
last Thursday when the BOJ said it would pump about $1.4
trillion into the economy and double Japan's monetary base in
two years to defeat deflation.
Market players were taken by surprise by the scale of the
BOJ's actions and many strategists hastily revised their
dollar/yen forecasts higher as a result.
The next focus for investors will be minutes from the
Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, due for release later
in the session. The minutes could spur more demand for the
dollar if they contain any hint the central bank is considering
tapering its asset purchase programme.
EURO BENEFITS
The euro also stands to gain if Japanese investors seeking
higher returns opt for euro zone assets. Plummeting Japanese
bond yields have already sent Japanese investors in search of
higher returns overseas, helping push French, Dutch, Austrian
and Belgian bond yields to record lows, according to some market
participants.
"There is some talk that people are dumping Japanese assets
and hunting for yields (with euro zone assets) and it is
probably on the back of this the euro has been supported,"
UniCredit's Gkionakis said.
The single currency climbed to as high as $1.3122, its
highest since March 8 and was last up 0.1 percent at $1.30985
.
Some analysts remain sceptical as Japanese institutional
investors are seen as cautious and said the flows were more
likely driven by speculators buying in anticipation of their
arrival.
The struggling yen also helped the Australian dollar
extend gains to hit a 2-1/2 month high of $1.0528. The
currency was earlier bolstered by data showing Chinese imports
surged 14.1 percent on the year, beating market
expectations.