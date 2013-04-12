* Dollar falls vs yen, but still targets 100 yen
* Greenback up around 7 pct vs yen since BOJ's easing
* No evidence yet of JP investors buying foreign assets
* EU finance minister meeting starts today
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, April 12 The dollar inched lower against
the yen on Friday as investors took profit on its recent surge,
but the Bank of Japan's radical policy drive to beat deflation
looked set to keep the 100 yen level firmly within its sights.
The greenback has gained more than 7 percent from about
92.90 yen since the BOJ pledged last week to inject about $1.4
trillion into the Japanese economy in less than two years to
achieve its target of 2 percent inflation.
The dollar was on track for its largest two-week gain versus
the yen since early 2009 after it hit a 4-year high of 99.95 yen
on Thursday on trading platform EBS.
But the pullback saw it down 0.4 percent on the day on
Friday at 99.32 yen, with traders citing options-related
offers also halting further progress.
"We are seeing some profit-taking this morning. Also
dollar/yen has gone too high, too fast so we are seeing some
pullback," said Morten Helt, senior FX analyst at Danske Bank.
"Nevertheless we see dollar/yen trade higher and eventually
hitting that magic 100 mark."
The BOJ's easing steps have prompted many analysts to revise
up their forecasts for dollar/yen. Societe Generale analysts now
target an eventual rise to 110, up from 103 previously.
The yen showed little reaction to comments from BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday where he said the BOJ has taken all
necessary steps to meet its 2 percent inflation target in two
years and will try to minimise the market disruption from its
massive bond buying.
The euro slipped 0.7 percent to 129.65 yen,
having pulled back from a three-year high of 131.10 yen set on
Thursday.
EU WORRIES
Against the dollar, the euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3060
. Reported option expiries around $1.3000 could likely
keep the currency pinned around that level.
Strategists said markets will focus on a meeting of European
Union finance ministers starting later on Friday, expected to
approve a 10 billion euro bailout package for Cyprus.
Ministers will also likely discuss revisions to the terms
and conditions of bailouts for Portugal and Ireland.
"Some pullback (in euro/dollar) is expected today as the
focus returns to the issues at the periphery of Europe,"
analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"However, the underlying expectations for portfolio flows
into EMU are expected to keep the euro/dollar pullback limited
to the $1.3040 area, from where we would anticipate a resumption
of the uptrend towards $1.33/1.34."
The BOJ's sweeping monetary stimulus has put the focus on
whether Japanese investors will increase their overseas
investment.
"Markets are a little shaky that there is no evidence yet of
Japanese domestic investors putting their money into foreign
asset purchases," said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas.
"Our take is that Japanese investors are not yet positioned
for this and that there is lot of potential for them to start
selling the yen."
Some analysts, however, remain sceptical that Japanese
institutional investors would drastically increase their overall
exposure to foreign exchange risk at this point, even if a few
currencies such as the Australian dollar hold some attraction.
Japanese capital flows data released on Thursday showed no
signs of any increase in Japanese capital outflows in the wake
of the BOJ's easing, or even since the start of the year.
The data showed that Japanese investors sold a net 1.145
trillion yen ($11.5 billion) worth of foreign bonds last week,
the biggest selling in a year, as they cashed in gains at the
start of Japan's financial year.