* Dollar/yen advances towards 100 mark
* G20 does not criticise Japan's radical easing policy
* Euro eases towards bottom of recent range vs dollar
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 22 The yen weakened against the
dollar on Monday, closing in on the psychologically key 100
level after the Group of 20 countries gave a nod of acceptance
to reflationary moves in Japan that have resulted in a sharply
weaker currency.
The G20 over the weekend stopped short of criticising the
radical easing steps which the Bank of Japan says are aimed at
battling deflation, with any currency weakness simply a
byproduct.
In response, the dollar climbed as high as 99.90 yen, within
striking distance of a four-year high of 99.95 set on April 11
and the 100 level, where option barriers are said to be lined
up. By 1048 GMT, it was at 99.76 yen, up 0.3 percent.
"We are 20 ticks away - it could be there in the next hour
or it could be there in the next week," said Adam Cole, global
head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
A break of 100 could trigger stop-loss buying, which could
take the pair up to 101.45 yen, an April 2009 high which could
act as near-term resistance. Reported large option expiries at
100 will keep the currency pinned to that level.
"The rally in dollar/yen has, as far as we can see, been
driven by layer upon layer of leveraged short yen positions
being built up," said RBC's Cole, who sees the yen staying at
around the 100 mark a month from now.
"To make it (a break of 100) sustainable, you need to see
strong evidence that Japanese investors are buying rather than
selling overseas assets, or you need to see a shift in hedging
behaviour ... But at the moment we don't see that from capital
flows data."
One-month implied volatility on dollar/yen jumped as high as
14.415, a level not seen in two years, in a sign of
increased demand for options to protect against yen weakness.
Data on Friday showed currency speculators raised their bets
against the yen in the week ended April 16, while lifting
positions in favour of the U.S. dollar.
The yen has weakened 23 percent against the dollar since
mid-November, when Shinzo Abe, who became Prime Minister in
December, promised bold monetary and fiscal expansionary
policies during his election campaign.
The BOJ's sweeping monetary expansion unveiled earlier this
month, which aims to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in
less than two years, has given fresh momentum to the currency
move. Many market players expect the BOJ's massive bond buying
to force real-money Japanese investors such as life insurers to
shift more funds to higher-yielding foreign bonds.
"Japanese real money investors are expected to announce
further details of their investment intention for the new fiscal
year over the coming days; hence, with the G20 support for BoJ
policy, we expect the JPY-weakening trend to remain intact,"
analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note, although they
recommended staying cautious ahead of the BOJ meeting.
EURO VULNERABLE
The euro also rose against the yen, and was last up 0.2
percent at 130.09 yen,, nearing a three-year peak of
131.10 set earlier in the month.
Against the dollar, though, the euro fell 0.1 percent to
$1.3040, edging towards the bottom of the $1.30 to $1.32
range held for nearly two weeks.
Technical analysts at SEB said that a break below $1.3026
would likely "trigger a new round of selling" in the euro, with
the next support then seen at $1.3001.
From a fundamental point of view, the euro has been
hamstrung by persistent talk of an interest rate cut by the
European Central Bank. Such bets could intensify if this week's
data releases, including Tuesday's flash Purchasing Manager's
Index for April, come in weak.
"If we don't see an element of stabilisation, let alone
improvement (in the flash PMIs) then the euro could come under
pressure," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC World Markets.