* Euro gains as better Ifo makes ECB easing less likely
* German Ifo business climate survey well above forecasts
* Yen stays firm versus dollar after strong gains Thursday
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 24 The euro rose against the dollar
on Friday after a German business sentiment survey beat
forecasts, suggesting Europe's largest economy is picking up and
making further euro zone monetary easing less likely.
After strong gains on Thursday, the yen remained firmer as
weak equity markets helped the safe-haven currency recover after
its recent hefty falls.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.2964, after the
monthly German Ifo survey showed business morale improved far
more than expected in May. It traded close to
this week's peak of $1.2998 and the mid-May high of $1.3030.
"After the Ifo data there is a bit of optimism that we might
see some positive surprises in euro zone data going forward and
that is giving the euro some support," said Arne Lohmann
Rasmussen, head of FX research at Danske Bank. He expected the
euro to hold up well and forecast it at $1.30 in three months.
The Ifo data came as a relief to market participants after
recent comments from European Central Bank officials fuelled
expectations the central bank could lower interest rates
further, even potentially cutting the deposit rate to negative.
ECB easing prospects have contrasted with speculation the
Federal Reserve may scale back its asset purchasing programme if
the U.S. economy improves further. Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
Wednesday stimulus could be trimmed in one of the bank's next
few policy meetings.
The dollar fell 0.7 percent against the yen to 101.39
yen, near a two-week low of 100.83 yen hit on Thursday when
Japanese shares fell 7.3 percent.
It fell 0.75 percent against the Swiss franc, another
safe haven which has recently tracked the yen lower. Against a
basket of currencies the dollar fell to its lowest in more than
one week at 83.433.
Although most analysts and traders expect the trend of yen
weakness, exacerbated by aggressive Bank of Japan monetary
easing in early April, to resume, they say the yen could firm in
the coming weeks.
The dollar has gained around 17 percent against the yen this
year and the euro is up around 15 percent, allowing room for a
correction. However, traders expect the dollar to find support
at the 100 yen level, citing strong importer bids.
"The yen weakening trend will remain. But there will be a
correction in the short term and it could be a sizeable one,"
said Ian Stannard, Morgan Stanley head of European FX strategy.
Analysts at Societe Generale advised selling the euro
against the yen at 131.60 yen with a target of 128 yen and a
stop at 132.50 because the prospect of the Fed reducing asset
purchases has weighed on riskier assets.
"The market is vulnerable to an extended risk-off move,
being long the carry trade and particularly short yen."
The euro was last down 0.5 percent at 131.36 yen,
having hit a two-week low of 129.945 yen on Thursday.