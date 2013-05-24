* U.S. durable good orders better than expected in April
* Better German Ifo makes ECB easing less likely
* Yen stays firm versus dollar after strong gains Thursday
NEW YORK, May 24 The dollar recovered to trade
flat against the euro on Friday after the release of
better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data for April, which
eased investor concerns about the U.S. economic recovery.
Durable goods orders, which range from toasters to aircraft,
increased 3.3 percent last month, the Commerce Department said
on Friday, compared with the consensus forecast for a rise of
1.5 percent. The department also revised prior readings for
orders to show a smaller decline in March than previously
estimated.
.
The yen overall extended gains from Thursday, as weak
equity markets helped the safe-haven currency recover after
recent declines.
"The dollar got a partial boost but is still heavy on the
yen on concern about volatility in Japanese financial markets,"
said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York.
The euro was last at $1.2936, little changed on the day, and
closer to the session low of $1.2903 than the session peak of
$1.2995..
The dollar was last 0.7 percent lower against the yen at
101.34. It fell to a two-week low of 100.82 yen on
Thursday when Japanese shares fell 7.3 percent.
Earlier the euro had climbed after the monthly German Ifo
survey showed business morale improved far more than expected in
May, suggesting Europe's largest economy is picking up and
making further euro zone monetary easing less likely.
"After the Ifo data there is a bit of optimism that we might
see some positive surprises in euro zone data going forward and
that is giving the euro some support," said Arne Lohmann
Rasmussen, head of FX research at Danske Bank. He expected the
euro to hold up well and forecast it at $1.30 in three months.
The Ifo data came as a relief to market participants after
recent comments from European Central Bank officials fuelled
expectations the central bank could lower interest rates
further, even potentially cutting the deposit rate to negative.
ECB easing prospects have contrasted with speculation the
Federal Reserve may scale back its asset purchasing programme if
the U.S. economy improves further. Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
Wednesday stimulus could be trimmed in one of the bank's next
few policy meetings if the economy maintained its momentum.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent against the Swiss franc,
another safe haven which has recently tracked the yen lower.
Against a basket of currencies the dollar fell to its lowest in
more than one week.
Although most analysts and traders expect a resumption in
the trend of yen weakness, exacerbated by aggressive Bank of
Japan monetary easing in early April, some say the yen could
firm in the coming weeks.
The dollar has gained around 17 percent against the yen this
year and the euro is up around 15 percent against the yen,
allowing room for a correction. However, traders expect the
dollar to find support at the 100 yen level, citing strong
Japanese importer bids.
"The yen weakening trend will remain. But there will be a
correction in the short term and it could be a sizeable one,"
said Ian Stannard, Morgan Stanley head of European FX strategy.
Analysts at Societe Generale advised selling the euro
against the yen at 131.60 yen with a target of 128 yen and a
stop at 132.50 because the prospect of the Fed reducing asset
purchases has weighed on riskier assets.
The euro was last down 0.7 percent at 131.05 yen,
having hit a two-week low of 129.94 yen on Thursday.