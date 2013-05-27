* Yen gains, stays near 2-1/2 week high versus dollar
* Helped by falls in Japanese equities
* Euro edges up versus dollar, still helped after firmer Ifo
* Subdued trade as U.S. and UK markets closed for holidays
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 27 The yen rose on Monday, hovering
near its highest in more than two weeks against the dollar, as
another drop in Japanese shares continued to encourage investors
to unwind dollar hedge positions.
Trading was quiet, however, with UK and U.S. markets closed
for a public holiday.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 100.84 yen, near
Friday's trough around 100.66 yen, its lowest since May 10.
Recent falls in shares triggered by concerns that the
Federal Reserve could scale back monetary stimulus sooner than
previously thought have boosted the safe-haven yen, as well as
the Swiss franc.
But most analysts expect the yen to resume its downtrend,
which has been sparked by the Bank of Japan's aggressive
monetary easing in early April.
"We still think in the medium to longer term we will see a
weaker yen. In the short term it is in a corrective phase, but
the dollar should keep above 100 yen," said Antje Praefcke,
currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Equity market weakness since U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke signalled last Wednesday that the Fed could start to
roll back stimulus sooner than expected has forced investors to
unwind dollar hedges on their Japanese equity portfolios.
That has prompting gains for the yen, helping it rebound
from a 4-1/2 year low of 103.74 yen per dollar hit last week.
Japan's Nikkei share index fell 3.2 percent on
Monday, although European shares firmed in early trade
in a sign that the longer-term bullish trend for equities
remained in place.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 83.549 after
dropping 0.7 percent last week.
Japan's central bank, in contrast to the Federal Reserve,
may be expected to ramp up its already aggressive easing
programme if economic indicators do not pick up, according to
Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in
Tokyo.
"A lot of people will be focusing on Friday's consumer price
index data after one BOJ member said the 2 percent (inflation)
target looks a bit difficult to achieve," she said, referring to
minutes from the BOJ's last policy meeting released on
Monday.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.2942, staying supported after data on Friday showed an
improvement in German business morale.
The common currency was expected to face chart resistance
before $1.30, including the 55-day moving average at $1.2983 and
the 21-day average at $1.2997, with investors wary that the
European Central Bank may opt to cut interest rates further.