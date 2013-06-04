* Dollar recovers, moves back above 100 yen
* Japan to urge public pension funds to up overseas holdings
* Speculation of Fed tapering to remain despite weak ISM
* Aussie dollar pares losses after central bank stands pat
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, June 4 The dollar rebounded above 100
yen on Tuesday from a sharp sell-off as equities rebounded while
the yen was hurt by a report that Japanese pension funds could
increase overseas holdings.
Sources told Reuters the government would urge public
pension funds - a pool of more than $2 trillion - to increase
investments in equities and overseas assets.
The dollar was last up 0.9 percent at 100.38 yen,
recovering after a survey on Monday showed U.S. factory activity
fell in May to its lowest since June 2009 sent the U.S. currency
tumbling to a four-week low of 98.86 yen.
The ISM survey dimmed prospects of the Fed scaling back
monetary easing soon, even though two Fed policymakers said on
Monday the central bank could taper its stimulus in the coming
months if data improved.
With the Fed pledging to maintain stimulus until the labour
market improves, jobs numbers due on Friday will be under
intense scrutiny.
"The market is very nervous at the moment because everyone
is trying to get their heads around when the Fed will reduce
QE," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
He said the comments on Japan's pension fund helped the
dollar against the yen but added "more positive dollar news"
would be needed to push it significantly higher.
The dollar was also lifted by a 2 percent rise in the Nikkei
stock index, its biggest one-day rise in three weeks. European
shares were up 0.4 percent.
Analysts said further dollar weakness was possible as
investors took profit on hefty bets it would strengthen. But the
trend for dollar gains and yen weakness was expected to hold.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 82.801 after
sliding as much as 1 percent to 82.428 on Monday.
"I think a lot of people were waiting to buy on the dip,
around the 99.5 level," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of FX at
Societe Generale in Tokyo. "But there's still downside risk for
the dollar-yen, with the Nikkei still in a correction phase."
The euro was steady at $1.3075, off a peak of $1.3108
reached on Monday, its highest since May 9. Resistance was seen
at $1.3141, the 76.4 percent retracement of its May 1-17 fall.
The Australian dollar was down 1 percent at $0.9675
after the Reserve Bank of Australia held rates at 2.75 percent
and governor Glenn Stevens said easing was still on the table.
.
The dollar's retreat helped the Aussie rally near 2 percent
on Monday, its biggest one-day rise in about a year.