By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, June 11 The yen rose sharply on Tuesday
after the Bank of Japan refrained from additional measures to
curb recent bond market volatility, sparking a steep drop in
Japanese equity futures.
The Japanese currency gained more than 2 percent to hit
96.48 yen per dollar after the BOJ held off from
extending the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans to two
years from one as some expected.
This prompted investors to unwind some of their hefty bets
against the yen placed after the BOJ announced aggressive
stimulus in early April. It also pushed Japanese equity futures
, with which dollar/yen has been closely correlated in
recent weeks, down 2 percent.
But the broad trend for yen weakness in coming months was
expected to remain while the dollar was seen strengthening due
to the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing stimulus.
More yen gains could see the dollar drop towards 95.96 yen,
the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud - a closely followed
technical indicator - and Friday's low of 94.975 yen.
"We are in a period of correction for the Abenomics trade of
higher equities and a weaker yen ... We view this as a temporary
correction and would look for levels around 95 to buy
dollar/yen," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU,
referring to the stimulus policies of Japan's Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe.
A slide in emerging market and higher-yielding currencies
added to yen gains because many of these investments were funded
in yen, Hardman said.
One-month dollar/yen implied volatility traded
near its highest in more than a year at around 15 percent.
"The yen has reacted (to the BOJ) but we are fairly neutral
about dollar/yen in the short term given there is so much
volatility," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at Barclays.
The euro fell nearly 2 percent to 128.19 yen. It
rose 0.1 percent to $1.3269, near last week's 3-month
peak of $1.3306, helped after Germany's Economy Ministry said
the economy picked up in the second quarter.
But euro gains were checked by rising peripheral bond yields
as Germany's Constitutional Court started a two-day hearing on
the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme
that has defused the euro zone debt crisis.
A ruling is not expected until after German general
elections in September, but investors were nervous Bundesbank
chief Jens Weidmann, who will attend the court hearing, could
reiterate his opposition to the ECB programme.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar slid sharply
to hit its lowest since September 2010 at $0.9325.