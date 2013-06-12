* Euro holds near highest level since late February
* Dollar shaky on doubts over Fed scaling back QE
* Dollar recovers vs yen after steep fall on lack of BOJ
action
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, June 12 The euro touched a more than
three-month high versus the dollar on Wednesday after doubts
emerged over how soon the Federal Reserve would limit its
ultra-loose monetary policy, which weighed on the dollar.
Market expectations that the Fed was contemplating turning
off its stimulus taps had kept the dollar well bid recently.
Quantitative easing tends to hurt a currency as it increases its
supply.
But with U.S. economic data providing only tentative signs
of a recovery, strategists said it was looking increasing
unlikely the central bank will start cutting back the support it
has provided markets through purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities.
"The dollar has been hurt by uncertainties about the timing
of the reduction of Fed QE... U.S. data has not been supportive
for an early reduction," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist
at Nordea.
Christensen said this has helped the euro break through the
upper end of the $1.28-1.32 range it has been stuck in over the
last few months.
The euro, however, remained vulnerable to losses against the
dollar as some market participants were not wholly convinced of
the Fed remaining accommodative and hence picked up the dollar
at lower levels.
The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3288, having
hit a peak of $1.3335, its highest level since Feb 20.
Resistance was cited at $1.3340, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement of the high in February to the low in April.
Strategists said falls in commodity and emerging market
currencies also triggered a return to the euro.
The faltering dollar, however, regained footing against the
yen after seeing its worst daily performance in more than three
years on Tuesday. Market participants unwound their bets against
the yen when as the Bank of Japan held off from introducing
fresh steps to curb bond market volatility.
The dollar bounced 0.8 percent to 96.70 yen after
sinking as low as 95.60 in the previous session and closing down
2.7 percent to chalk up its biggest one-day fall since May 2010.
Analysts say technical support may keep dollar-yen above 95
for now. A reported large option expiry at 97.00 yen could keep
the currency pinned to that level.
The euro followed a similar trajectory, reclaiming 0.6
percent to 128.50 yen after losing 2.4 percent to
approach its two-month low of 126.19 struck on Friday.
Yen shorts were squeezed after the BOJ disappointed
investors hoping for an extension in the maximum duration of its
fixed-rate loans to try and quell volatility in the bond market.
"I think 60 percent of the market were expecting something
out of the BOJ. Then overseas stocks sold off and I think the
risk-off atmosphere helped the yen's gain," said Kenichi Asada,
manager of forex at Trust & Custody Services Bank.
Strategists said falls in the dollar against the yen were
still viewed as opportunities to buy the pair and overall the
dollar will trade higher to cross the 100 yen mark later this
year.