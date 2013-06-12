* Dollar recovers vs yen after sharp fall
* Euro slips after hitting 3-1/2-month high against dollar
* Dollar index up 0.2 percent
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 12 The dollar clawed back some lost
ground against the yen on Wednesday after a sharp selloff the
previous day, though its gains could run out of steam if another
bout of weakness hits stock markets.
Some doubts on whether the Federal Reserve will pare back
its ultra-loose monetary policy later this year weighed on the
dollar in early European trade, but traders said investors were
buying it at lower levels given the U.S. economy was in better
shape than the euro zone and Japan.
The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 81.268, off a
3-1/2 month low of 81.034 struck on Tuesday. The dollar was up
0.7 percent against the yen at 96.70 yen, having lost nearly 3
percent on Tuesday, while it recovered from 3-1/2 month lows
against the euro.
"We are seeing a shakeout of the long dollar/short yen
trade, given that the BOJ has refrained from taking additional
measures," said Mankesh Jain, head of FX and Investment
Management at hedge fund Solo Capital.
"But we expect the BOJ to address the issue and look to buy
dollar/yen at 96 yen, with stops at 95 yen for an eventual move
to 99 yen."
Yen shorts were squeezed after the Bank of Japan
disappointed investors hoping for an extension in the maximum
duration of its fixed-rate loans to try and quell volatility in
the bond market.
Global stock markets and emerging market assets were also
sold off on Tuesday, hit by expectations that the Federal
Reserve may start to taper its bond buying plan later this year.
That drove investors to the safety of the most liquid
currencies like the yen and the dollar. Of the two, the yen is
preferred during times of market turmoil.
LONG DOLLARS
Since the start of this year, speculators and long-term
investors have been building favourable dollar positions on the
back of good first-quarter U.S. economic data. Some are now
trimming those bets and booking profits.
"Q2 U.S. economic data is softer and this appears to be
limiting investors' desire to lengthen dollar positions despite
the greenback's safe-haven status," Jane Foley, senior
strategist at Rabobank wrote in a note.
Given that confidence in the euro zone was better than a
year ago, investors were hesitant to build large bets against
the common currency.
The euro hit a 3-1/2 month high against the dollar in early
European trade, rising to as high as $1.3335, before giving up
those gains to trade at $1.3276, down 0.3 percent. As such, the
euro, remained vulnerable to losses if borrowing costs for some
of the most indebted euro zone countries rose.