* Prospect of Fed stimulus withdrawal boosts dollar
* Gains against yen limited as equity markets fall
* Euro holds above chart support after German Ifo
* China worries push Australian dollar to 33-month low
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, June 24 The dollar rose against a basket
of currencies on Monday to trade near its highest in over two
weeks, boosted by expectations U.S. monetary stimulus would soon
be scaled back.
However, equity markets falls due to concerns the Chinese
central bank would keep policy tight and dampen growth limited
the dollar's gains against the safe-haven yen.
Its gains against the euro were also tempered after a survey
showing a small increase in German business morale helped keep
the single currency above key chart support.
The dollar index, was up 0.3 percent at 82.584 after
rising as high as 82.742, its highest since June 5. The gains
built on last week's 2.2 percent rally, its biggest weekly rise
in 19 months.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last Wednesday
that the U.S. central bank could taper its monthly $85 billion
in asset purchases if the economy continues to improve.
This helped push up the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
yield to its highest in almost two years in Asia on
Monday with interest rate differentials moving in favour of the
dollar and boding well for it.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 97.97 yen, below an
earlier peak of 98.72 on EBS trading platform, its highest since
June 11, as European shares fell 1.5 percent.
"There is scope for higher-yielding currencies to fall
further against the dollar ... but if risk aversion continues
then it could be hard for dollar/yen to move higher," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
He said the dollar could struggle to rise above chart
resistance around 99.25 yen, the 55-day moving average.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3105 after
dropping as low as $1.3078, a level not seen since June 6.
The day's low of $1.3078 coincides with the 50 percent
retracement from the April 4 low of $1.2740 to last week's high,
and is near support at $1.3073, the 200-day moving average.
Expecations of tighter U.S. monetary policy contrast with a
risk of more interest rate cuts in the euro zone and aggressive
monetary easing in Japan.
Rate differentials between 10-year Treasuries and similar
dated German Bunds have moved in favour of the
former, with spreads at their highest since April 2010.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley, who recently recommended selling
the euro with a target of $1.28, have lowered their entry level
for the trade to $1.3180. A break below the 200-day moving
average would be a bearish signal, they said.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar, which is
sensitive to concerns about growth in China, was down 0.25
percent at $0.9189, near an earlier 33-month low of $0.9143.
A recent spike in interbank borrowing costs have raised
fears that stress in China's banking system could weigh on
already slowing growth.